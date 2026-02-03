What you need to know

Reports from overseas claim that Samsung may switch up its production tactics for its next foldable wave by pushing the Fold 8 into the limelight.

Rumors state Samsung could produce ~3.8 million Galaxy Z Fold 8 units and lower its Flip 8 production to ~2.5 or ~3 million units.

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 was extremely popular, more popular than Samsung imagined it would've been, which caused it to scramble to ramp up production to meet demand.

Some rumors are swirling about regarding Samsung's alleged perception of its next Galaxy Z Fold model this year.

A report from ETNews (Korean) claims that Samsung might make an internal shift with its foldable models (via 9to5Google). Supposedly, "insiders" close to the matter have informed the publication that Samsung could focus its production more on the Galaxy Z Fold 8 than on the Flip 8. The report alleges that Samsung could look to produce ~3.8 million Galaxy Z Fold 8 units this year. The Flip 8 may only see ~2.5 to ~3 million units produced.

While the Flip series has typically been the most popular, the Fold series, specifically, the Fold 7, captured consumers.