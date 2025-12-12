What you need to know

After launching the Galaxy Z TriFold early in December, consumers quickly emptied the shelves following its in-store debut in South Korea.

Samsung's first go at the form-factor went quickly, as reports state in-store and online supplies were snatched up "in minutes."

The Galaxy Z TriFold features a 10-inch display when fully opened and a steep KRW 3.59 million, which equates to ~$2,430 price tag.

The phone is expected to arrive in the U.S. in early 2026.

We saw the announcement, and now we're seeing the effects of interest surrounding Samsung's first trifold, which was swiped off the shelves in a hurry.

Reports this week state Samsung's first Galaxy Z TriFold has sold out in record time, per SammyGuru. The publication cites Bloomberg reporter Yoolim Lee, who was reporting on Samsung's initial launch of the TriFold in South Korea. According to Lee, consumers in South Korea were waiting outside stores for nearly 24 hours to get their hands on the Galaxy Z TriFold. The publication states that, after the device launched, it "sold out within minutes."

It was stated that Samsung provided roughly 20 retailers across its home country with TriFold inventory in preparation for the debut. However, in-store supplies were quickly snatched up, as was its stock online.

While it was previously reported that Samsung was only looking to manufacture ~20,000 to ~30,000 TriFold units, its quick sellout could be seen as a positive. Nevertheless, the publication reports that Samsung has already started "collecting restock sign-ups," potentially indicating another round of Galaxy Z TriFolds sometime in the future.

This is the TriFold

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

Samsung announced the Galaxy Z TriFold earlier this month, cementing in our minds a device that had been rumored for a while. Android Central's Harish Jonnalagadda went hands-on with the phone recently and noticed one key aspect: its design is much better than originally theorized. Compared to Huawei's Mate XT, Samsung's TriFold went a little further with its inner screen and cover display by offering 120Hz (the former goes to 90Hz).

Jonnalagadda highlights that Samsung only plans to produce roughly 500 units for its UAE launch, highlighting a trend with its first go at the form-factor.

Similarly, during the phone's launch, Samsung announced that it plans to bring the Galaxy Z TriFold to the U.S. early in 2026. Just how many models the country should expect is still unknown at this time. What the U.S. can likely expect is a steep price tag. The TriFold went for KRW 3.59 million, which equates to ~$2,430. The Galaxy Z TriFold sports a 10-inch display when fully opened, as well as a thin 3.9mm build.

Consumers will also find a 200MP main camera on its rear panel, paired with an ultra-wide 12MP camera, and a 10MP telephoto sensor.