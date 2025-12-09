The Galaxy Z TriFold is official, but would you buy Samsung's latest foldable?
Let us know what you think about Samsung's upcoming TriFold!
Samsung is one of the top foldable phone manufacturers, and the company has finally made a major leap with the launch of the Galaxy Z TriFold. It's a foldable phone with two hinges and three display sections, which fold out to reveal a massive tablet-like display.
It's an impressive-looking phone, and even if it's not the first tri-fold phone, it will likely make the most impact thanks to Samsung's global reach. However, the device won't be available everywhere, and it will likely cost a pretty penny. Even so, would you buy the Galaxy Z TriFold if you had the opportunity? Let us know in our poll below and drop a comment to share your thoughts on Samsung's latest foldable form factor.