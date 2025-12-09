The Galaxy Z TriFold is official, but would you buy Samsung's latest foldable?

Samsung is one of the top foldable phone manufacturers, and the company has finally made a major leap with the launch of the Galaxy Z TriFold. It's a foldable phone with two hinges and three display sections, which fold out to reveal a massive tablet-like display.

It's an impressive-looking phone, and even if it's not the first tri-fold phone, it will likely make the most impact thanks to Samsung's global reach. However, the device won't be available everywhere, and it will likely cost a pretty penny. Even so, would you buy the Galaxy Z TriFold if you had the opportunity? Let us know in our poll below and drop a comment to share your thoughts on Samsung's latest foldable form factor.

The Galaxy Z TriFold takes foldables to another level