Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold vs. Huawei Mate XTs: How the two trifolding phones stack up

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Samsung's bold move The Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold features a trifolding design with dual hinges that unfolds to a 10-inch main screen and a 6.5-inch cover display. It uses the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and comes with a large 5600mAh battery with 45W charging. The Galaxy Z TriFold also features an IP48 rating, titanium hinges, and Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 for durability. Pros Big 10-inch inner foldable display with a 120Hz refresh rate

IP48 dust and water resistance

Faster and more powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset

Inner foldable display always remains protected

Triple rear cameras, including a 200MP main sensor Cons Cannot be used like a book-style foldable

Thicker than the Mate XTs even when unfolded

Heavier at 309 grams

Only supports up to 45W charging speed Huawei Mate XTs A bolder trifold approach The Huawei Mate XTs has an outward-folding trifolding design with a 10.2-inch OLED display that supports single, dual, and triple-screen modes. It runs on Huawei's own Kirin 9020 chipset with HarmonyOS and includes a 5600mAh battery offering 66W wired and 50W wireless charging. Pros Offers a larger 10.2-inch display and is slightly lighter

Premium leather finish option

Compatible with stylus input

Can also be used as a book-style foldable phone

Faster 66W charging speed Cons No Google apps support

No 5G support (only 4G)

No dust rating

Z-style foldable design means the foldable screen always remains exposed

It finally happened. After months of rumors and speculation, Samsung finally took the wraps off its first-ever trifolding smartphone. The Galaxy Z TriFold was unveiled on December 1, 2025, and it offers many benefits and a whole new user experience compared to the standard Galaxy Z Fold lineup we've all come to know.

However, Samsung isn't the first to introduce a trifolding smartphone. Huawei unveiled its Mate XT Ultimate last year, which actually intrigued us quite a bit, and followed it up with a slightly upgraded 's' version, called Huawei Mate XTs, earlier this year.

Both Huawei and Samsung's trifolding phones offer different form factors and designs. But with Huawei already on its second generation of trifolding phones, does its device actually offer more or better features? How different are these two trifolding phones? Let's see how they compare.

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold vs. Huawei Mate XTs: Pricing and availability

(Image credit: SuperSaf on YouTube)

Samsung officially introduced the Galaxy Z TriFold on December 1, 2025. The company didn't showcase the device at an event, but quietly released it through a press release. The Galaxy Z TriFold will be available for purchase in Samsung's home country, South Korea, starting December 12, 2025, for KRW 3,594,000 (~$2,440). The trifolding phone comes in just one color variant called Crafted Black.

Following the launch in Korea, Samsung will bring the Galaxy Z TriFold to other regions, including China, Taiwan, Singapore, the UAE, and the U.S., but the company hasn't confirmed launch dates for these markets just yet.

The Huawei Mate XTs was introduced in early September 2025 in China. Currently, the Mate XTs is available only in China, but the brand may launch it globally at a later stage, similar to what it did with the first-generation Mate XT.

In China, the Mate XTs starts at 17,999 CNY (~$2,550) for the base model with 256GB storage and 16GB RAM. It goes up to 21,999 CNY (~$3,100) for the top model with 1TB storage and 16GB RAM. Unlike the Galaxy Z TriFold, the Mate XTs comes in four colors: Red, Black, Purple, and White.

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold vs. Huawei Mate XTs: Design and build

(Image credit: Huawei)

The difference in design between traditional slab smartphones and even book-style foldables is limited due to their similar form factor, but when you have two movable hinges and three foldable display parts (hence the name 'trifold'), the result is exactly the difference you get between the Galaxy Z TriFold and the Huawei Mate XTs, with both opting for very different approaches.

On the Huawei Mate XTs, you get a single large 10.2-inch foldable display that folds twice (almost in a Z shape) to form the cover display, which works and looks like a traditional smartphone, though one edge is made of a plastic foldable panel. The Mate XTs can then unfold twice, first into a book-style foldable similar to the Pixel 10 Pro Fold or the Oppo Find N5, and then fully open into a large 10-inch tablet-like display.

The Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold takes a different approach. Samsung says that in order to protect the inner foldable display, since it's quite sensitive, it designed the hinge system differently.

Think of the Galaxy Z TriFold as a U-shaped foldable with two vertical sides folding inward. The cover display is a completely separate outer screen that measures 6.5 inches and is actually the same panel used on the Galaxy Z Fold 7's cover display. This cover display boasts up to 2,600 nits of peak brightness and supports up to a 120Hz refresh rate.

(Image credit: Samsung)

In terms of build, Samsung seems to take the lead since it uses advanced and premium materials such as Corning Glass Ceramic 2 for the outer cover display, while the rest of the phone is protected by ceramic glass fiber reinforced polymer and an Advanced Armor Aluminum frame for maximum durability.

The company has also used two titanium hinges for extra strength to protect the foldable from drops and jerks. Moreover, despite being Samsung's first trifolding phone, the company has paid close attention to durability, with the device offering IP48 dust- and water-resistance.

Using the same folding display as the cover display keeps the Mate XTs from having a larger profile. The Mate XTs is thinner than the Galaxy Z TriFold when unfolded, with a 3.6mm vs 3.9mm profile, and in general, the Mate XTs has a slightly smaller footprint than the Galaxy Z TriFold.

Coming to the specs of the foldable displays used on both phones, Samsung again takes the lead. The Galaxy Z TriFold's inner foldable display is a large 10-inch LTPO AMOLED 2X panel with a 1584 x 2160 resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and 1,600 nits of peak brightness.

(Image credit: SuperSaf on YouTube)

The Mate XTs has a slightly bigger 10.2-inch LTPO OLED panel, and even though it offers a higher 2232 x 3184 resolution, it comes with only a 90Hz refresh rate, which is uncommon for most flagship Android phones, let alone a smartphone that costs over $2000.

Both Samsung and Huawei include a slim kickstand case in the box with their trifolding phones to help the device stand up for watching content or productivity, but the case also acts as hinge protection (or, in Huawei's case, a protector for the exposed part of the screen), making it almost necessary to use.

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold vs. Huawei Mate XTs: Hardware and specs

(Image credit: Samsung)

Qualcomm recently introduced the new