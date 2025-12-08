Is the Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold waterproof? Best answer: The Samsung Galaxy TriFold foldable phone is water-resistant, rated IP48. This denotes some resistance to both dust exposure and water. It isn't as high a dust-resistance rating as you'll find with other premium phones, but the water resistance is in line with most others and relatively impressive for a foldable phone.

What is an IP48 rating?

The Ingress Protection (IP) rating confirms both dust and water resistance. The first number pertains to dust resistance, and the second to water. Based on the number 4, the Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold can withstand exposure to solid objects 1mm or larger. This is not quite as high as other phones that meet the highest 6 rating and can withstand smaller dust particles. But it's typical for a foldable phone since the hinge design makes it challenging to avoid damage if dust should get caught inside.

In terms of water resistance, the 6 represents the phone's ability to be submerged in up to 1.5 meters of fresh water for up to 30 minutes. So, you can dunk it in the bathtub or pool, walk with it in the rain or snow, or even a quick accidental drop in the toilet won't render it dead.

Keep in mind that any IP rating applies only to freshwater sources, so you should still avoid exposing the phone to saltwater, heavily chlorinated public pools, or high temperatures, such as in a bubble bath, hot tub, or sauna. What's more, you should reconsider bringing it to the beach without a phone pouch since it is not protected against small grains of sand.

With that said, the Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold's water-resistant rating is still impressive. It falls in line with other Samsung foldable phones like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7, as well as foldables from different brands like the Motorola Razr Ultra and Motorola Razr 2025.

There are some foldable phones that do meet a higher water-resistance rating, like the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold with an IP68 rating and the Honor Magic V5 with an IP58 and IP59 rating.

The uniquely designed Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold opens up on either side to deliver a tablet-sized screen for productivity and entertainment. With this rating, you can take it just about anywhere. Even so, it's advisable to proceed with caution when it comes to water-resistance ratings, as this degrades over time. If you plan to invest in this exciting new concept, grab a protective case once available and limit exposure to water, despite the generous rating. But if it gets wet, fear not. It'll be just fine.

The Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold smartphone folds out on either side to reveal a large 10-inch, tablet-sized screen. This is thanks to the high-strength frame and folding mechanism. While it offers limited resistant against smaller dust particles, the phone is water-resistant enough to withstand a dunk.