Is the OnePlus 15 waterproof? Best answer: The OnePlus 15 isn't just water-resistant, it's arguably the most durable phone you'll find on the market right now. It meets the usual IP68 certification for both dust and water resistance, as well as IP66, IP69, and IP69K, which confirms resistance to higher temperatures and high-pressure water jets as well. With that said, there are still precautions you should take when using it near or even in water.

Everything to know about the OnePlus 15's water resistance rating

Why you can trust Android Central Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

(Image credit: Weibo)

The OnePlus 15 has launched in China and is coming to North America soon. Like its predecessor, the OnePlus 13, the phone boasts both an IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance rating. The IP68 rating confirms that it's dust-tight, able to withstand exposure to even small dust particles. It also signifies protection against water submersion up to two meters for up to 30 minutes. The industry standard, OnePlus notes, is about 1.5 meters. This means you can take a dip in the pool, use it in the bathtub, or even ignore any worry if it accidentally falls into the toilet and you need to rinse it off.

The IP69 rating indicates protection against high-pressure water jets up to 176°F (80°C) from any direction. So, take it out on the boat while jet skiing, out during a heavy rainstorm, or even have it in your hand while partaking in an epic water hose fight. During a demo at the OnePlus 13 launch event, OnePlus even showed us how the phone could run through a top-rack dishwasher cycle and come out unscathed. Though we wouldn't recommend it, it's a testament to the phone's durability and water resistance.

What do the other ratings mean? The IP66 rating simply means it's protected against water jets from any direction, including those that are not high-pressure nor high-temperature. So, cold-water jets from a faucet, for example, should be fine.

IP69K, meanwhile, is the highest IP standard possible. The 9K refers to high-pressure, high-temperature jets from any direction, including at close range. The "K" simply confirms that OnePlus has tested the phone under very specific conditions. To put this in perspective, close-range, high-temperature, high-pressure water jets are similar to what you'd experience at a car wash.

Important things to note about IP certification in general

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

As with any water-resistant device, there are a few things to note when understanding Ingress Protection (IP) ratings. These pertain to freshwater sources, including your tap water at home, rainwater, and even a pool. However, it does not include salt water, as salt can corrode electronics. If you're swimming in the ocean, then it's best to leave this phone — or any piece of electronics, for that matter — back at your beach chairs.

Take chlorine into account as well. If you're at a public indoor pool swimming in very heavily chlorinated water, you might want to proceed with caution. The phone should be fine, especially if you rinse and dry it off after a dunk. But keep this in mind. Because of the resistance to high temperatures and water jets, however, go ahead and bring it into the hot tub, even down that water slide (as long as you have it safely secured to you!)

One more thing to note is that water-resistance ratings on any device degrade over time. As the phone ages, it won't retain the same level of water resistance. With that said, try to keep it away from water sources when it isn't necessary (of course, don't hesitate to take those in-pool and water-gun-fight photos) and protect it with a case. But if it takes a dunk with you, you want to take underwater pictures, or you need to rinse it off after getting sand on it at the beach, go ahead.

This phone is arguably the most durable consumer-level phone available today and easily overtakes the OnePlus 13 as the best waterproof phone right now.