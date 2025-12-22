What you need to know

An Android leak suggests that Google is working to bring its Pixel 10-exclusive Magic Cue feature to more Android phones via "Contextual Suggestions."

This feature would leverage your data from apps and your location to suggest songs to play, messages to send, and much more.

The Pixel 10 got Magic Cue earlier this year, alongside Google's explainer that said it would dip into apps like Gmail, Google Photos, Calendar, and more to give "in-context suggestions" when using your phone.

One of Google's newest AI features from its Pixel 10 series is rumored to be on the way to more Android phones.

A teardown of Google's Play Services API by tipster AssembleDebug (Android Authority) suggests that the Pixel 10's Magic Cue is in the works for more devices. The tipster's evidence shows that this feature might not transfer as Magic Cue, but rather as "Contextual Suggestions." The company's early code description states users can get "helpful suggestions from your apps and services based on your routine activities and locations."

Google is preparing to use both in tandem to deliver better phone assistance, such as suggesting the right playlist when it knows you're at a gym, for example.

This is behavior similar to how Magic Cue works between apps on the Pixel 10 for its suggestions.

Since this is an AI-based feature, another description highlights how the AI will "learn" from your personal data on your phone to make "predictions." These predictions are where the helpfulness comes from to suggest apps, songs, and more during certain times or when performing certain actions. AssembleDebug draws awareness to how widespread Google can make this feature on Android phones.

As the tipster notes, it's unclear right now if Contextual Suggestions will remain exclusive to phones with AI on-device and not reach for Cloud services.

A little Android magic

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

When we first learned about Magic Cue, Google positioned it as an "in-context" suggestion feature that's usable across the Pixel 10. The company stated that Magic Cue will leverage relevant information from all of your apps when you're calling or texting. Magic Cue can pull from Gmail, Calendar, Screenshots, Messages, and others. For example, if you're texting someone and they ask for a screenshot, Magic Cue would see it and suggest opening Google Photos.

If someone wants to know what time your flight leaves or arrives, Magic Cue would grab those details from Gmail for you and have them ready in your clipboard to paste.

Since Magic Cue is so intimately involved in your business, Google says users don't have to enable it if they don't want to. However, if you do, you have full control over your data with options to delete any. Google offered comfort to users by saying their data is processed "securely and privately" with Gemini.