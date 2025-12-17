What you need to know

Google Labs announces a new AI agent in testing called "CC."

CC is capable of leveraging stored events in Calendar, documents in Drive, and emails from Gmail to create a personalized morning briefing daily.

Google states users can personalize CC further by emailing the AI with custom requests on what to add.

CC launches in early access for U.S. and Canadian users; however, Google AI Ultra and paid subscribers are ahead of the pack.

Google is advancing its AI agents this week, as it announces an experiment for Labs that uses your Workspace data for a morning brief.

This Google Labs experiment was announced this morning (Dec 16) through a Keyword post. Google is introducing users to CC, its latest AI agent that it crafted alongside Gemini to leverage data in Workspace apps like Gmail, Calendar, and Drive. According to the company, CC will deliver a briefing that "synthesizes your schedule, key tasks, and updates into one clear summary, so you know what needs to be done next."

All of this is compiled into a daily "Your Day Ahead" overview, which gets "delivered" to your Gmail every morning.

For example, when it comes to reminders, CC will display those in its briefing within the "Top of Mind" category. These are typically tasks that should get done before tackling the day. The AI agent will display additional reminders that are important, but aren't time sensitive for that particular day, under an "FYI" listing. Additionally, CC dives into your Calendar to surface important events that day, including the time, location, and potential duration of the event.

Google states that what CC surfaces is what's "important to you," as it uses what you've set in Calendar, Drive, or received through Gmail. The personalization side of CC is through emailing. Users can email CC, telling the AI agent to add a new event. CC is said to do so accordingly by throwing that event into the Calendar if necessary.

Google says users who email CC with custom requests are "teaching it things" about them. Moreover, users can email CC to remember "ideas and todos." Creating an overview isn't everything the AI can do, as Google highlights its ability to prepare email drafts for your morning brief. Similar to events mentioned in the daily brief, CC will offer direct links to your Calendar events "to help you take action quickly."

If interested, Google says users can sign up for its CC waitlist via Labs. Early access starts today (Dec 16) for users 18 and older in the U.S. and Canada. However, Google AI Ultra and paid subscribers get in first.

Google Labs has been busy recently, as it also announced "Disco," an AI-fueled browser that can create mini apps from your tabs. The feature is called GenTabs, which takes information previously given by the AI and turns it into an interactive experience. If you're researching meals to build muscle or adhere to a specific health requirement, Disco's GenTabs can turn that into a comprehensive app that shows what meals to make on specific days.

Users can plan trips with Disco's GenTabs, which can create a map based on the location you're going to with pins about places to eat, visit, and more.