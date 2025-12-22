Google's Gemini for Home rollout expands to Canada, with another language on the way

What you need to know

After previously being exclusive to the U.S., Gemini for Home's early access program is expanding to Canada.

English language support is available now, with French language support arriving in early 2026.

Canada is the first country outside of the U.S. to gain access to Gemini for Home's limited rollout.

Google is in the process of transitioning from Google Assistant to Gemini for its smart home ecosystem. An early access program opened for Google Home users in October 2025, but there was just one catch — Gemini for Home early access was exclusive to the United States. Moreover, the Gemini for Home rollout granted users access on a per-home basis. Simply using a U.S. Google account wasn't enough, as Gemini for Home required a Google Home with a U.S. address.

Now, Gemini for Home is expanding beyond the U.S. for the first time. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Google's Chief Product Officer for Home and Nest, Anish Kattukaran, confirmed the Gemini for Home early access program is arriving for Canadian users. The early access program currently supports the English, but Kattukaran also confirmed support for French is coming in early 2026.

Sharing another progress update on the Early Access program for Gemini for Home. 📣Exciting news for our Canadian users: We are expanding the program to Canada, starting with English—with French support coming in early 2026! 🇨🇦Looking forward to your feedback so we can…December 18, 2025

Google started sending out invites for Canadian users who signed up for the early access program on Dec. 18, and the invitation process is continuing now. Kattukaran said that "customers who have previously signed up for early access should expect an invite soon."

Users can sign up for the Gemini for Home early access program by opening the Google Home app and tapping their account profile picture. Then, tap Home settings and Early Access to sign up. After that, you'll receive an invitation when your home is ready to switch to Gemini. For now, the Gemini for Home early access program is only granting access to U.S. and Canadian users.

(Image credit: Google)

Any Google Home or Nest smart speaker or display released since 2016 will support Gemini. In addition, third-party Google Assistant speakers and displays can make the switch to Gemini. When you enter the early access program, every Google Home and Nest device in your home will switch over to Gemini, and there's no going back to Assistant after that.

Google has been picking up the pace of its Gemini for Home rollout after a slow start. As of earlier this month, any Google Home user in the U.S. can sign up for early access and gain entry within 24 hours.