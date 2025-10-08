Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search, and find out why you should so that you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

What you need to know

Some users have reported on Reddit that Google is sending out invites for its Gemini for Home smart home test.

The expected "Ask Home" feature seems to only work in the app and not with any speakers, as those devices could receive it by October 28.

The enhanced camera features were spotted, but users must enable them within their settings.

Google announced Gemini for Home at the beginning of October, stating its AI features would arrive in early access before its Home Speaker launches next year.

That "early access" period Google teased during its Gemini for Home launch seems to have started appearing for users.

Early this morning (Oct 7), users on Reddit started reporting an email from Google stating that they've been granted access to Gemini for Home (via Android Police). The OP (original poster) provided a screenshot of the email, which reads, "Gemini for Home has arrived." The email adds, "You now have access to Gemini for Home. Explore next-level smart home features." Such features include video history search, home automation creation, and more.

While this seems exciting, it seems this "early access" truly is early, as some users report varying experiences with certain features.

The user reports that nothing has changed in the Home app. Additionally, "Ask Home" isn't appearing, and Gemini for speakers isn't available yet, either. Another user who signed up for early access also gained entry, and they report that Ask Home is only working from the app. They add that Gemini is coming to speakers "on the 28th" for early access users.

Others reported that they haven't received the promised AI-enhanced camera features; however, it seems that Google added them within the app's menus. One user states, "You need to turn it on for the devices. Camera notifications now have a bit more descriptive text. Instead of Vehicle it says Vehicle drives by."

Gemini takes smart homes further

The publication gave a little more information, stating those who are interested in signing up for Gemini for Home's test can do in the app via Settings > Early Access. More importantly, many of Google's pre-existing smart home devices are accepted in this early access period, such as the Home Mini (first gen), Home Max, Next Hub, Nest Hub Max, and more.

Google announced Gemini for Home at the beginning of October, which is the start of the company's new outlook on smart homes and how to make living a little easier and safer. The announcement started with new products, as the company launched new Nest Cams (indoor and outdoor) and a new Doorbell with upgraded 2K HDR video capabilities.

The other side of this was the all-new Google Home Speaker, a device that embodies Gemini completely. Gemini for Home isn't just about its newest products; it's about more intelligent alerts with video previews, Home Brief, the Ask Home AI feature, and more. Some of these features will require a subscription to utilize once this is all completed and available for all users.

At the time, Google said it would begin an early access period to begin testing Gemini for Home with its current lineup before the Home Speaker launches next year. We're now seeing that slowly beginning now.