What you need to know

Google announces that its Gemini for Home Early Access test is rolling out today (Oct 28) for users on Android.

The test completely replace the Assistant with Gemini and Gemini Live across Google's speakers and displays.

Each version of Gemini handles quick questions for deeper knowledge, as well as better understanding for complex topics and questions.

Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search, and find out why you should so that you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

Google's huge next steps into a more helpful smart home are finally (officially) here, as it announces what interested testers will find.

Announced in a Keyword post, Google says Gemini for Home is rolling out today (Oct 28) in early access for users in the U.S. If you've enrolled in the early access test for this major AI upgrade, Google states the old Assistant will be swapped out for Gemini. The company calls this a "core update," one that brings a more natural conversation experience between the user and the AI. Consumers won't have any extra price tags for this, as it's simply a change in AI.

To access Gemini's new Home assistance, users can continue using the "Hey Google" wake-up voice line. The post states users can say this command to their connected speakers or display device and find "richer answers, set and edit reminders, stream media, and control your smart home..."

If you're looking to leverage Gemini Live's intelligence, users must say, "Hey Google, let's chat." This will open up a new level of the AI's assistance to help users "deepen their knowledge" on a range of complex topics. Users can ask about VR, understand articles online, or even help their kids with their homework.

Gemini Live in this Home upgrade can also help parents figure out the perfect meals for their picky little eaters and even practice some public speaking.

Get the door, it's Gemini

(Image credit: Google)

Outside of the multiple (100 things to try) prompts and queries users have with Gemini, the AI's smart home capabilities leap forward. As the early access test rolls out today, users can utilize the AI to scroll back through their camera history and create new automations without touching their phones. However, you will need the Google Home Premium subscription to do such tasks.

If you enrolled previously, then you should notice these new goodies today. If you haven't, and you're interested, users must open Google Home (v4.1 or higher) > Tap Settings > Tap "Early Access." There is an extensive walk-through of information, as well as Google's supported devices for this test for users.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

What's interesting is that we were hearing reports of Gemini for Home appearing for some users earlier in October. Users on Reddit reported receiving the email about the test's appearance, though some features were missing, despite users having the required subscription. So, perhaps, these were the early instances of the test rolling out, and Google's now pushing it more officially to enrolled testers.

Either way, Gemini for Home is positioned as a major overhaul for the smart home experience with Google. Gemini's involvement brings punchier helpfulness to users looking to scrub back through their camera feeds, check their Home Brief, and loads more, as revealed at the beginning of the month.