Gemini 3 Deep Think is Google's 'most advanced reasoning feature' — and it's available now

What you need to know

Google's Gemini 3 Deep Think model is now available in the Gemini app.

The model was announced alongside Gemini 3 Pro Preview last month, but needed extra safety testing before a public release.

Like the Gemini 2.5 Deep Think model it replaces, Gemini 3 Deep Think is exclusive to Google AI Ultra subscribers.

Google released the first AI model in the Gemini 3 series last month, and it immediately became the leader on both the LMArena and WebDev Arena benchmarks. The model, Gemini 3 Pro Preview, released widely across the Gemini app, AI Mode in Search, and Google's developer tools. However, the company also previewed a more powerful Gemini 3 Deep Think model that underwent extra safety evaluations before its public release.

Now, Gemini 3 Deep Think is officially ready for use in the Gemini app. It's rolling out now for Google AI Ultra subscribers, Google announced in a blog post this week. It's the successor to Gemini 2.5 Deep Think, which was previously Google's best AI model for advanced reasoning.

"This new mode delivers a meaningful improvement in reasoning capabilities, designed to tackle complex math, science and logic problems that challenge even the most advanced state-of-the-art models," Google explains. "It uses advanced parallel reasoning to explore multiple hypotheses simultaneously."

Gemini 3 Deep Think performs better on top knowledge and reasoning benchmarks than Gemini 3 Pro. In Humanity's Last Exam, Gemini 3 Deep Think scored 41% without tool use. By comparison, the standard Gemini 3 Pro model only reached 37.5% without tools. In the ARC-AGI-2 benchmark, Gemini 3 Deep Think scored 45.1% with code execution in a result that Google calls "unprecedented."

(Image credit: Google)

In the Gemini app, Gemini 3 Deep Think is labeled as being "experimental." The banner for Gemini 3 Deep Think calls the model Google's "most advanced reasoning feature."

For now, Gemini 3 Deep Think is only available for Google AI Ultra subscribers. That significantly limits the number of Gemini users who will be able to try the next-generation thinking model. Google AI Ultra costs $250 per month, and it's positioned only at power users and business applications as a result.

If you do have Google AI Ultra, you can pick Deep Think from the Tools menu in the Gemini app. This is only available if Thinking is selected in the model picker. So far, Deep Think has remained exclusive to AI Ultra, so AI Pro users shouldn't expect to gain access unless something changes.