Google Photos is coming to Samsung TVs, but not in the way you'd think

What you need to know

Samsung is adding Google Photos support to its smart TVs starting in 2026 via a software update.

The rollout begins with Memories, letting users view people- and location-based moments on the TV.

Full Google Photos is not arriving yet, instead a curated Photos experience will be woven into TV software.

Ahead of CES 2026, where the company is expected to showcase its new lineup of smart TVs, Samsung has announced that it is bringing Google Photos support to Samsung TVs.

Samsung uses its own operating system called One UI Tizen instead of Android to run apps and services on its TVs. While the experience has generally been smooth and feature-rich, one notable omission has been Google Photos support (which is also missing on Google TV). That is finally about to change.

Samsung has announced that it will soon bring Google Photos to Samsung TVs, allowing users to enjoy their most meaningful moments on a larger, more immersive screen. However, the company is not bringing the full Google Photos app just yet. Instead, it will introduce a curated way to explore photos on TV.

What Google Photos on Samsung TVs will actually offer

(Image credit: Samsung)

The first Google Photos feature coming to Samsung TVs is Memories. Similar to how the Google Photos app presents Memories on Android smartphones, users will be able to view photos and videos based on people, locations, and meaningful moments on the TV. This feature will roll out beginning in March 2026.

Later in 2026, Samsung plans to add more Google Photos capabilities, including Create with AI, which lets you use Nano Banana to generate themed templates, and Remix to transform image styles, as well as Photo to Video that animates still moments into short clips. Users will also eventually be able to view their photos as topic-based slideshows.

In simple terms, instead of offering full library access on TV, Samsung intends Google Photos to be woven into the smart TV experience. Samsung says users will begin seeing Photos integrated naturally throughout the day via Daily+ and Daily Board once they are signed into their Google account.

Samsung says Google Photos will start arriving on select Samsung TV models starting in 2026 via a software update later in the year.