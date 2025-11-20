What you need to know

Google announced the arrival of Nano Banana Pro, which leverages Gemini 3 Pro Image in the Gemini app.

Now, Nano Banana Pro can generate more accurate and content-rich images for users, as well as better legibility for text, fonts, and calligraphy.

Users will find it easier to control their generated photos' angle and focus, alongside better consistency "by design."

Nano Banana Pro is rolling out for the Gemini app today (Nov 20).

Google is rolling out additional updates for its popular image generator, Nano Banana, which aims to turn users into AI-generated pros.

Today (Nov 20), Google announced the introduction of Nano Banana Pro, which, officially, is called Gemini 3 Pro Image. As the name implies, this updated version of Nano Banana was built off the Gemini 3 Pro model with aspirations of bringing two major upgrades to users and their generated images. To begin, Google says Nano Banana Pro is now more proficient at "generating context-rich visuals."

The purpose of such images is for users who are creating photos meant to offer information—accurately—for a wider audience. Google states that diagrams and "content-rich" infographics based on images you've given the AI should be more helpful than before. Moreover, facts that you've personally provided to the AI for it to consider and implement are now enhanced.

Nano Banana Pro is now capable of piggybacking off Google Search. If you're looking to showcase a recipe with hunger-inducing visuals, Nano Banana Pro can grab those recipe details and photos and put them together.

The second update involves images with text. Google says it has worked to improve the legibility of text in photos generated by Nano Banana Pro. Now, AI-created photos with text using a variety of calligraphy, textures, and fonts should appear clearer, as well as the added ability for users to generate text in multiple languages.

Go bananas like a Pro

Of course, what Nano Banana got popular for was being an image generator, and that's what Google is also upgrading. This new Pro version is said to have upgraded its "consistency by design," meaning the AI can now blend/merge images more consistently. Users can lean on more images (up to 14) and watch the AI merge them in ways you'd like. Elsewhere, new "creative controls" are coming in to help users alter the angle of the generated photo, alter its focus, and more.

So, while Nano Banana Pro takes the more refined, complex approach to image generation, Google says the original Nano Banana is still there for quicker, generated fun.

Nano Banana Pro is rolling out today (Nov 20) in the Gemini app for consumers and students. Users on the free tier will have a "limited free quota" with the Pro version before the app tosses you back to the O.G. Nano Banana. Google AI Plus, Pro, and Ultra subscribers will see higher use quotas. In AI Mode, Nano Banana Pro is available for Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers.

Developers and those using Flow are also receiving the update.

Nano Banana is relatively new, as Google first launched it toward the end of August. The feature quickly captivated users interested in trying it, as the company reported a whopping 10 million new Gemini app users because of it. In September, Google already stated the generator was responsible for over 200 million images generated. Google didn't let the train stop there, as it quickly rolled out updates for Nano Banana, bringing it into NotebookLM, Search, and Lens.