Verizon just made YouTube TV cheaper — but only if you’re on the right plan

What you need to know

Verizon is cutting YouTube TV’s price by $20 a month for eligible customers, dropping it from $82.99 to $62.99 for the first six months.

The deal is only for Verizon Mobile or Home Internet subscribers, and you must sign up through the My Verizon app to qualify.

Billing moves to Verizon, meaning your YouTube TV charge is bundled into your Verizon bill instead of going through Google.

Paying almost $83 each month for live TV can really add up. With streaming prices rising in 2025, finding a good deal is more important than ever. If you’re a Verizon customer, there’s a new perk that could help lower your entertainment bill.

Verizon is now offering a substantial $20 monthly discount on YouTube TV for six months, effectively slashing the entry price of one of the best live TV services on the market (via 9to5Google).

If you are a Verizon Home Internet or Mobile subscriber, you can now snag YouTube TV for just $62.99 per month, down from the standard $82.99. While this isn't a permanent price cut, it lasts for your first six months of service. Do the math, and that comes out to $120 in total savings — basically enough to cover almost two full months of the service once the promo period ends.

After that six-month honeymoon phase is over, your bill automatically reverts to the standard in-market rate.

Before signing up in the My Verizon app, check that you meet the requirements. You must be a new YouTube TV subscriber to qualify. If you already have an account with unlimited cloud DVR or NFL Sunday Ticket, you won’t be eligible unless you create a new Google account.

Carrier billing is mandatory

Additionally, you must be a current Verizon Mobile or Home Internet customer. The final requirement is billing integration: to get the discount, you have to link your YouTube TV account through the My Verizon app. This combines your bills, meaning you pay Verizon for your TV service rather than paying Google directly.

If you’re thinking about canceling cable or switching live TV providers, this deal is a great option. YouTube TV is often seen as the best choice because of its easy-to-use interface and unlimited cloud DVR. Saving $20 each month makes it even more appealing.