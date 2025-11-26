Forget Black Friday discounts, Verizon wants to pay YOU to use the latest Android phones - here's how it works

The Black Friday phone deals are live, which means every retailer on the planet is competing for your business by dropping major discounts on tech. In the midst of all this chaos, Verizon is taking a unique approach by handing out FREE $200 gift cards when you order a Google Pixel or Samsung smartphone.

Considering that many of these Android phones are already $0 when you add an eligible line at Verizon, you're basically getting free cash on top of a free device. The free $200 gift card comes with most smartphone purchases on any Verizon myPlan, which means the Unlimited Welcome, Plus, and Ultimate plans are all eligible.

The gift card can be used on everything from phone cases and smartwatches to simply paying down your monthly balance The deal is stackable too, so you could earn some serious savings if you pair the gift card with the right Verizon deal. Yep, Black Friday 2025 just got way more interesting.

Verizon's Black Friday sale is handing out $200 gift cards with most phones

Google Pixel 10 128GB: $799.99 FREE with select unlimited plans, plus $200 gift card at Verizon The Google Pixel 10 is an AI-powered flagship with a lovely design, great performance, and some of the most versatile camera tech on the market. Pick up the flagship with a new line on the Unlimited Welcome, Unlimited Plus, OR Unlimited Ultimate plan and you'll get the phone for free with a $200 Verizon gift card.

Samsung Galaxy S25 128GB: $799.99 FREE with select unlimited plans, plus $200 gift card at Verizon Don't let the minimalist design fool you - the Galaxy S25 is all power under the hood, with the unrivalled Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, 12GB of RAM, and a bounty of AI-boosted software features. Just like the Pixel 10, if you add a line with any of Verizon's three unlimited plans you'll get the Samsung phone for FREE with a $200 gift card.