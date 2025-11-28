T-Mobile's Black Friday deals are LIVE, and this year it's all about the free stuff

See my favorite deals from T-Mo's holiday sale.

Widgets on the Razr Ultra 2025 cover screen
(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

T-Mobile's Black Friday sale is officially live, and the deals on display are further proof that you don't need to shop at the big box stores to score some massive savings on tech. From free phones and bundle deals to unbelievable trade-in opportunities, keep reading for my favorite deals from T-Mobile's holiday event. 

My favorite deals from T-Mobile's Black Friday sale

Samsung Galaxy S25 128GB: Get four phones FREE when you bring four lines to T-Mobile
Samsung Galaxy S25 128GB: Get four phones FREE when you bring four lines to T-Mobile

Need new phones for the whole family? T-Mobile is running a Black Friday deal that gets you four free Galaxy S25s when you port four existing numbers on the Essentials 4 Line plan. You'll have to pay any applicable sales tax, but no trade-in is required!

Motorola Razr Ultra (2025) 512GB:$1,099.99 FREE, plus free pair of moto buds+ with eligible unlimited plan at T-Mobile
Motorola Razr Ultra (2025) 512GB: $1,099.99 FREE, plus free pair of moto buds+ with eligible unlimited plan at T-Mobile

The Motorola Razr Ultra is our favorite clamshell-style device on the market, with a stunning design, Snapdragon chip, and a suite of unique features. Add a line with the Experience More or Experience Beyond plan during T-Mobile's Black Friday sale and you'll get the flip phone for free! They'll even throw in a free pair of earbuds, just for kicks.

Google Pixel 10 128GB:$799 FREE with eligible line, plus free pair of Pixel Buds 2a at T-Mobile
Google Pixel 10 128GB: $799 FREE with eligible line, plus free pair of Pixel Buds 2a at T-Mobile

The Pixel 10 is a stylish flagship phone with great haptics, a powerful chipset, and Google's famously versatile camera tech. Similar to the Razr Ultra deal described above, you'll get the phone for FREE alongside a pair of Pixel Buds when you add a line with the Experience Beyond or Go5G Next plan at T-Mobile.

If those plans don't work for you, T-Mobile is also offering $600 off with most Essential plans for a limited time.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 256GB:$1,099.99 FREE with eligible unlimited plan, plus free pair of Galaxy Buds FE at T-Mobile
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 256GB: $1,099.99 FREE with eligible unlimited plan, plus free pair of Galaxy Buds FE at T-Mobile

T-Mobile will also give you a free Galaxy Z Flip 7 with a pair of Galaxy Buds FE when you add a line with the Experience Beyond or Go5G Next plans! Not too shabby for a top-rated flip phone that just came out last summer.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic:$549.99FREE with eligible line at T-Mobile
Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic: $549.99 FREE with eligible line at T-Mobile

T-Mobile doesn't just sell smartphones. Grab the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic with an eligible watch plan and you'll get $549.99 in promo credits over 36 months. That's enough to make the Android smartwatch totally free!

