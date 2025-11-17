How T-Mobile's 5G network is powering the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix

What you need to know

T-Mobile is teaming up with Formula 1 for the Las Vegas Grand Prix, and customers get exclusive perks.

All T-Mobile customers will have access to exclusive replays during the race via the F1 Las Vegas app.

T-Mobile customers can also redeem a free T-Mobile X McLaren F1 hat in the T-Life app starting today.

T-Mobile's cellular network powers much more than your Android phone's connection.

The company partnered with Major League Baseball earlier this year to support the automatic ball-strike system in Spring Training. T-Mobile partnerships usually end up benefiting its customers, too — it offered a free year of MLB.tv access to customers along with the promo. Now, the Un-Carrier is teaming up with Formula 1 ahead of a big race, and T-Mobile customers will benefit once again.

It's the third year T-Mobile will use its 5G network to provide infrastructure for F1's Las Vegas Grand Prix, which takes place this week between Nov. 20 and Nov. 22. There are new technologies in place this year, like a 360-degree camera and live drone feeds of the race. These cameras use T-Mobile's Advanced Network Solutions (ANS) and a private 5G network to transmit the live feeds in real time.

It's the first commercial deployment of T-Mobile's Edge Control system it announced in October 2025. The tech is intended to "slash latency, costs, and security risk." With it, live streams of the race appearing throughout the onsite event.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Additionally, T-Mobile is hosting a first responder communications via its 5G Standalone network. It's also helping with security by operating a 5G-connected drone that will give local law enforcement aerial views of the event.

The partnership between T-Mobile and F1 delivers a few perks for customers and fans. T-Mobile customers with Magenta Status will get exclusive replay access in the F1 Las Vegas app.

If they're onsite in Las Vegas, T-Mobile customers can bring themselves and two guests to Club Magenta at the T-Mobile Zone at Sphere. The event has track views and live performances throughout the race.

Those that aren't attending in-person can redeem a free T-Mobile X McLaren F1 hat. It's redeemable from anywhere in the T-Life app starting today, Nov. 18, and at participating T-Mobile stores near the race.