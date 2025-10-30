T-Mobile will literally pay you $300 to try its 5G Home Internet before the end of the year

My day is generally filled with articles about phones, smartwatches, and tablets, but occasionally I'll find a deal outside of my wheelhouse that I simply can't pass up. For a limited time, you can switch to T-Mobile 5G Home Internet with an eligible plan and score a prepaid Mastercard worth up to $300, no strings attached. The deal ends on January 7th, however, so don't wait too long to make your move.

This offer is similar to a promotion that T-Mobile 5G Home Internet ran earlier this year, and it was clearly popular enough that the company decided to resurrect it one last time. T-Mobile 5G Home Internet is often recommended among the staff here at Android Central because it's fast, affordable, and comes with loads of useful perks. Bundle the internet with one of the T-Mo's mobile plans, and you might even be eligible for additional savings. It's the gift that keeps on giving.

T-Mobile 5G Home Internet: Score up to $300 back when you switch Switch to T-Mobile's Rely, Amplified, or All-In 5G Home Internet plans online and you could score up to $300 back in the form of a prepaid Mastercard. There are also additional savings up for grabs if you use AutoPay and/or bundle your internet service with a phone line. That being said, spots are limited, so be sure to check your eligibility via T-Mobile before you get too excited.

T-Mobile's 5G Home Internet plans start as low as $35 when you bundle with any T-Mo phone plan, plus you get a 5-year price guarantee, unlimited data, and increased speeds from the included 5G Gateway device. Upgrade to a better plan, such as T-Mobile 5G Amplified or All-In Home Internet, and you'll also get perks like "Advanced Cyber Security", a Mesh Wi-Fi extender, and even free subscriptions to Hulu and Paramount Plus!

The All-In plan is the provider's most expensive offering, and that's how you get the 300 bucks, but the Rely and Amplified plans still land you $100 and $200, respectively. All-In starts at $75 per month but can be dropped to as little as $55 per month when you bundle with mobile, while the Rely and Amplified plans can be knocked down to as little as $35 and $45 if you play your cards right.

Needless to say, 5G Home Internet will never be as fast as fiber, but if you're already a T-Mobile user and you're looking for a good deal on internet, this is an unmissable opportunity. Just be aware that the free gift card expires after six months, so don't wait too long to redeem that sweet, sweet Mastercard cash. Fortunately, Black Friday shopping season is just around the corner.