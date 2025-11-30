Last chance! Verizon will give you a FREE smart TV or $200 gift card to try out its Home Internet service

Black Friday is over, Cyber Monday is swiftly approaching, and Verizon is here to prove that you don't need to shop solely at traditional retailers to score incredible deals on tech. For the next few days, if you sign up for Verizon's Fios 1 Gig or 2 Gig Home Internet plan, you'll get to choose from a number of FREE gifts that include a 43-inch Samsung QLED smart TV, a portable Marshall speaker, the Galaxy Tab S10 FE tablet, and more. If none of the tech interests you, Verizon's Cyber Monday deal is even offering a FREE $200 Target gift card for indecisive folks like me.

Not interested in Verizon Fios? It's worth mentioning that Verizon 5G Home Internet is offering the same lineup of free gift options. The main catch is that these Verizon Home Internet deals are set to expire at midnight on Cyber Monday, so don't wait too long if you're interested!

Verizon Fios: claim a FREE gift worth up to $599.99 with eligible internet plans Sign up for the Verizon Fio 2 Gig or 1 Gig fiber home internet plans and you'll get to choose a free gift worth up to 600 bucks. Options include a Galaxy Tab S10 FE tablet, Samsung smart TV, $200 Target gift card, and many more.

Verizon 5G Home Internet: claim a FREE gift worth up to $599.99 with eligible internet plans If you'd rather try Verizon's 5G-powered home internet service, you can gain access to the same list of free gifts by signing up for the 5G Home Ultimate plan.

FREE gift options available (ends 12/1):

$200 Target gift card

Samsung 43” Class Q7F QLED TV (retail price: $399.99)

(retail price: $399.99) Marshall Kilburn III speaker (retail price: $379.99)

(retail price: $379.99) Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE 5G (retail price: $599.99)

(retail price: $599.99) Stream TV Soundbar (retail price: $399.99)

(retail price: $399.99) 32” Samsung Smart Monitor (retail price: $399.99)

Both Verizon Fios and Verizon 5G Home Internet provide high speeds with no data caps, plus you get all-in pricing, a multi-year price lock guarantee, and a free router with all internet plans. Fios uses fiber optic cables to deliver the fastest-possible speeds, but if you live in an area with exceptional 5G coverage, Verizon 5G Home Internet might be the way to go.

The Fios 1 Gig plan offers speeds of up to 940Mbps and starts at $99.99 per month, but you can drop that price considerably by using AutoPay and bundling your service with one of Verizon's phone plans. Upgrade to the 2 Gig plan and you'll get speeds of up to 2.3Gbps. The 5G Home Internet Ultimate plan, on the other hand, delivers high speeds utilizing the same 5G network that your phone uses, plus you'll get unlimited premium data and 4K Ultra HD streaming.

Regardless of the internet plan you choose, Verizon's Cyber Monday deal also lets you choose from a ton of perks for 10 bucks a pop, with options that include Netflix and HBO Max, unlimited Cloud storage, and YouTube Premium. Just imagine: you could take advantage of this offer and get your fast internet, streaming services, AND holiday shopping done in one fell swoop. It's the gift that keeps on giving.