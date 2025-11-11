Yes, Verizon will really give you a FREE Samsung phone, smartwatch, and tablet for Black Friday — so what's the catch?

Black Friday is still a couple of weeks away, but it's becoming more and more apparent that you don't need to wait to score some amazing holiday deals on Android tech. One of the most surprising offers I've seen comes from Verizon, which will give you a free Samsung Galaxy S25, Galaxy Watch 8, AND a Galaxy Tab if you bundle the three devices and add respective service lines.

No trade-in is required, and Verizon won't even force you to use the most expensive data plans to receive the savings. Even lower-priced tiers like Verizon's myPlan and the Unlimited Welcome plan will land you the three free Samsung devices, just be sure to add all three items to the same cart. Only new customers and existing Verizon customers who add a new line with a port-in are eligible for the deal, but if you can make it work for you, it's almost like getting all of your holiday shopping done at once!

✅Recommended if: you're already a Verizon customer or you're willing to switch; you want to equip yourself or your family with some of the latest and greatest Samsung tech.

❌Skip this deal if: you don't want to pay for three new service lines; you're happy with your current wireless setup; you prefer the simplicity of buying unlocked devices.

Another nice part of this deal is that Verizon isn't simply trying to pawn off some boring last-gen tech. The free devices included in the deal are some of the best that Samsung has to offer. The Galaxy S25, for instance, is powered by the ultra-efficient Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, plus you get 12GB of RAM, seven years of software support, and all of the latest Galaxy AI software features.

The Galaxy Watch 8 is no slouch either, coming complete with a stylish, ultra-comfy design, Wear OS 6, and a suite of comprehensive health and fitness tracking features. Not interested in these devices? Verizon is also running similar bundle deals for Apple and Pixel, so take your pick. Needless to say, Black Friday is sure to come with a multitude of excellent Android deals in tow, but if you don't want to wait, Verizon has you covered.