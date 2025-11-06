Verizon 5G Home Internet gets involved in the YouTube TV streaming war — get 50% off the Disney Plus bundle (plus a free QLED TV for some reason)

There have been no new developments in this week's feud between YouTube TV and Disney (yet), but while those content providers battle it out at the negotiating table, other companies have been entering the ring with deals of their own.

Verizon 5G Home Internet just dropped an offer that could be good news for anyone who has been affected by the streaming chaos: sign up for the 5G Home Ultimate plan and you'll get 50% off the Disney Plus Bundle AND your choice between a free Samsung TV, Galaxy Tab S10 FE tablet, or Nintendo Switch gaming console. That means you're getting Disney Plus, Hulu, and live sports through ESPN Plus (with ads) for only 10 bucks per month. And that's before you even consider the value of the free device.

As if that wasn't enough, if you bundle your 5G Home Internet with one of Verizon's wireless plans, that Disney Bundle perk will actually become 100% free (unless you choose another free perk, of course). As with most Verizon deals, there's a good bit of fine print involved, so let's break it all down.

Get a FREE Samsung 43" QLED TV, Nintendo Switch, or Galaxy Tab S10 FE with the 5G Home Ultimate plan at Verizon <p>Join Verizon 5G Home Internet with the 5G Home Ultimate plan and you'll get to choose between a free QLED Samsung TV, Nintendo Switch gaming console, or the powerful Galaxy Tab S10 FE tablet. <p>Verizon 5G Home Internet plans also let you choose between a number of excellent perks for $10 per month, including a popular streaming bundle that consists of Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN Plus. Happy holidays, indeed. Join Verizon 5G Home Internet with the 5G Home Ultimate plan and you'll get to choose between a free QLED Samsung TV, Nintendo Switch gaming console, or the powerful Galaxy Tab S10 FE tablet. Verizon 5G Home Internet plans also let you choose between a number of excellent perks for $10 per month, including a popular streaming bundle that consists of Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN Plus. Happy holidays, indeed.

For starters, it's important to know what Verizon 5G Home Internet actually is.

Unlike traditional providers that use cable or fiber optic technology to offer fast internet access, Verizon 5G Home Internet utilizes its own ultrawideband cellular network - the same 5G network that you access with your smartphone. The advantage is that 5G Home Internet is affordable, easy to install, and if you live in an area with good 5G coverage, just as fast as traditional broadband.

Verizon's 5G Home Ultimate plan is the best that the internet provider has to offer, giving customers unlimited premium data, Ultra HD 4K streaming, and a free Wi-Fi extender to cover your entire home. You'll also get a five-year price lock, 30-day money-back guarantee, and no hidden fees or confusing setup costs.

And of course, like Verizon's best wireless plans, you get to mix and match entertainment perks every month for $10 apiece. These benefits range from unlimited cloud storage to streaming services, including the Disney Plus Bundle. That means you're getting Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN Plus for 50% off its usual cost, so if you're missing out on live sports following the YouTube TV/Disney Plus fallout, now's your chance to enjoy all of the action for cheap.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Sure, the perks here are nice, but the Verizon 5G Home Internet deal's biggest selling point is the free gift. The options include a 43-inch Samsung Q7F QLED TV (a $399.99 value), a Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE tablet ($599.99), or a Nintendo Switch ($339.99). All you need to do is sign up for the aforementioned 5G Home Ultimate plan and use it for six months without missing a payment or cancelling the service.

Verizon's 5G Home Ultimate plan starts at $85 per month, but you can easily drop the price down to $60 per month by using AutoPay and bundling your internet service with one of Verizon's wireless plans. Members who bundle internet with mobile service will also get a complimentary perk, which means you might get the Disney Plus Bundle for completely free.

This deal may not be for everyone, but if you live in an area with good 5G access and you're looking to switch internet providers anyway, this is a great way to do it AND get some discounted (or free) entertainment out of the deal. With the holidays swiftly approaching, that's just the kind of break I need.