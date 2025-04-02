What you need to know

The Galaxy Tab S10 FE series boasts AI features like Google’s Circle to Search, smarter Samsung Notes, and enhanced editing tools like Best Face and Auto Trim.

Design-wise, they feature an aluminum body, chunky bezels, and a magnetic S Pen.

Both models have a 90Hz refresh rate, Vision Booster for clarity in bright light, Samsung Knox security, and an IP68 rating for durability.

Samsung's Galaxy Tab S10 FE series is here, bringing both a base model and a Plus version into the mix. Sticking with their Fan Edition lineup, these mid-range tablets aim to offer solid bang for your buck, much like last year’s Galaxy Tab S9 FE series.

The big upgrades are a larger display and some built-in AI smarts. Powered by Samsung’s Exynos 1580, the Galaxy Tab S10 FE series is a step-up from its predecessors in terms of AI capabilities.

AI upgrades

You’re getting Google’s Circle to Search for quick info on the fly, smarter Samsung Notes that can solve math problems and clean up your handwriting, and upgraded editing tools like an improved Object Eraser and the new Best Face feature.

There’s also Auto Trim for effortless video highlights and a dedicated Galaxy AI Hot Key on the Book Cover Keyboard for instant AI access.

Aside from those AI perks, the Galaxy Tab S10 FE series sticks to pretty standard specs.

Samsung is playing it safe with the Tab S10 FE’s design. You’re looking at the same aluminum body, chunky bezels, and a magnetic S Pen snap-on from previous models.

The cameras are kinda meh

The Tab S10 FE Plus dials it back to just a 13MP rear camera, dropping the 8MP ultrawide from the previous version. Up front, it gets a 12MP camera for selfies or video calls.

The Plus model also steps it up with a massive 13.1-inch display, which is 12% bigger than before, making it the largest FE tablet yet. It sticks with an IPS LCD panel, which is pretty standard for mid-range tablets, though it won’t match the deep contrast and brightness of those high-end OLED screens.

Meanwhile, the regular Tab S10 FE sticks with the same 10.9-inch screen as last year’s model. At least the screen is clean, with no notches or pinholes messing up your view.

Both models rock a 90Hz refresh rate and pack Vision Booster tech for better clarity in bright lighting. On top of that, they come with Samsung Knox security and an IP68 rating, meaning they’re built to handle dust, water, and whatever life throws at them.

The Plus model packs a 10,090mAh battery, which should pair nicely with the Exynos 1580 for solid power efficiency. The regular Tab S10 FE gets an 8,000mAh battery, which is not too shabby either, and likely good for all-day use without hunting for a charger.

Both models support 45W wired charging, so you won’t be stuck waiting forever to power back up.

Samsung says the tablets arrive on April 10 and will come in three colors: Gray, Silver, and Blue.