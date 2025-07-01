What you need to know

Additional Galaxy Tab S10 Lite rumors claim its development has progressed, as it's shifted into the "software testing" side of things.

The tablet is supposedly being tested with One UI 7 (Android 15) and was spotted with Samsung's two-year-old Exynos 1380 SoC.

Earlier rumors suggested the same chipset with a Wi-Fi and cellular variants possible for its rumored launch with the Tab S11 series.

After some silence, a new report claims to have discovered Samsung's new "Lite" tablet, as its development progresses.

A post on X by tipster Alfaturk suggests Samsung has now moved into the "software testing" portion of the long-rumored Galaxy Tab S10 "Lite" (via Android Headlines). The tipster alleges that the tablet is currently in testing with software build number X406BXXU0AYF9, which the publication adds is a version of One UI 7 (Android 15). This software testing was reportedly spotted on Samsung's servers.

The tipster adds that the Galaxy S10 Lite "is probably planned" for a launch alongside Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Tab S11 series.

Another discovery doubles down on a previous rumor, that the Tab S10 Lite could debut featuring the old Exynos 1380 SoC. While the comments expressed their displeasure with this potential, the publication reiterates a Geekbench listing for the tablet. According to the post, the Tab S10 Lite supposedly ran through its benchmark test, which delivered a 782 score for its single-core test and a 2,637 score for its multi-core portion.

Affordable points toward mid-range

We last heard rumors about an alleged Galaxy Tab S10 Lite in April, shortly after the Tab S10 FE launched. While Samsung's FE branding typically indicates a lower price point than its flagship models, tacking on "Lite" should (ideally) bring that down even further. Those early rumors were light, only digging up its supposed name and use of cellular and Wi-Fi connectivity (each its own variant) for the market.

However, it was also speculated that the chip could use Samsung's two-year-old Exynos 1380 chipset, which we've seen again today. This chip was designed with midrange devices in mind. In 2023, the chip debuted with the Arm Mali G68 GPU and an octa-core CPU featuring four Arm Cortex A78s and four Cortex A55s. There's increased speculation that the chip could support a 144Hz refresh rate, as well.

Other specs, like its display size, are still a wonder; however, the Tab S10 FE featured a 10.9-inch screen, so perhaps the Lite will arrive around there (or smaller). Additionally, Samsung priced the Tab S10 FE and S10 Plus FE at $499 and $649, respectively.

If the Tab S10 Lite drops with the Tab S11 series, we might have to wait until the fall to see them.

For more news and information on Samsung’s upcoming foldables, check out our Ultimate Guide.