Samsung's new Exynos 1380 brings support for 200MP cameras, advanced on-device AI

What you need to know

Samsung has announced a new mid-range Exynos 1380 chipset.

The octa-core CPU promises a 30% increase in multi-core performance.

It aims to improve 5G and bring a 200MP camera on mid-range phones.

Samsung is still working on Exynos processors, albeit ditching not so much for flagship devices like the recent Galaxy S23 series. Instead, the company has announced a new Exynos 1380 SoC that will power mid-range devices from Samsung this year.

Despite being a mid-range processor, the Exynos 1380 promises huge improvements in terms of performance, gaming, and cameras over the predecessor. The latter, the Exynos 1280, was seen in mid-range devices like Galaxy A53 5G, Galaxy A33 5G, and Galaxy M33 from last year.

The new Exynos 1380 aims to step up the game in app loading times and multitasking with the new octa-core CPU featuring four Arm Cortex A78s and four Cortex A55s that promise power efficiency. Compared to the Exynos 1280, these CPUs work together and promise to deliver "approximately 40% faster execution speed, 20% faster game loading, and 30% powerful multi-core performance."

(Image credit: Samsung)

The chipset uses the Arm Mali G68 GPU for gaming, which promises strong and consistent graphics while assisting in longer battery life. According to Samsung (opens in new tab), the chipset also uses the AI Engine through an improved NPU capable of 4.9 trillion operations per second. This facilitates the voice assistance capabilities of devices with advanced language voice recognition.

Support for 200MP cameras is key to the Exynos 1380's other potential characteristics. The chipset offers 200MP resolution to mid-range devices, previously only available on high-end flagships like the Galaxy S23 Ultra, thanks to a new Triple Image Signal Processor (ISP). The other takeaways of the ISP include zero-shutter lag for up to 64MP cameras, HDR, and EIS support.

For displays, the Exynos 1380 will support up to 144Hz refresh rate displays featuring up to Full HD+ resolution. In addition, for storage, the chipset allows devices to have LPDDR4x/5 RAM and UFS 3.1 options.

Lastly, the chipset is still built on a 5nm process like the previous model and supports 5G for mmWave and Sub-GHz spectrum with download speeds of up to 3.67Gbps and 3.79Gbps, respectively.

Overall, the Exynos 1380 reasonably matches the recent chipset made by MediaTek, dubbed Dimensity 7200. The latter also wants to put 200MP cameras on mid-range phones with its MediaTek Imagiq 765 and a 14-bit HDR-ISP. With both the newly announced mid-range chipsets, we could expect the devices from Android OEMs to compete against each other with their handsets soon at a global level.

