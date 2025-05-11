What you need to know

Samsung's Galaxy S25 FE is on the horizon, and it might ditch Exynos 2400e for the Dimensity 9400 processor.

The upcoming device is originally planned with Samsung's in-house chip to keep costs down, but production issues may force a backup plan.

The Dimensity 9400 is no slouch: it's a 3nm powerhouse, but it’s also pricier since Samsung has to buy it from MediaTek.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is expected to land later this year, and while it's previously rumored to run on the Exynos 2400e, a new report claims Samsung might swap in the Dimensity 9400 instead.

Samsung's next Fan Edition model is shaping up to be one of the most talked-about budget phones of the year, and for good reason. It’s expected to hit the sweet spot between solid performance and a wallet-friendly price.

To keep things balanced, Samsung needs to cut a few corners strategically. One way it could pull that off is by dropping in its own in-house chip to keep costs down without totally skimping on power.

Rumor has it that Samsung has already started cranking out Exynos 2400e chips, supposedly for the Galaxy S25 FE. That tracks, since most of the past Fan Edition phones have stuck with Samsung’s own chips.

However, a fresh scoop from Notebookcheck suggests Samsung might have to pivot to MediaTek’s Dimensity 9400, thanks to some hiccups in its current chip production.

Chip production is likely getting messy

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Notebookcheck has floated the idea that Samsung might be splitting chip production between the Galaxy S25 FE and the upcoming Z Flip FE, which has stirred up some concern. Earlier this year, word got out that Samsung Foundry was cutting its chip output by half to tackle quality issues. All these bumps in the road have fans wondering if Samsung can keep up with demand when these new devices finally arrive.

According to the outlet, switching to the MediaTek chip is more of a backup plan, something Samsung might pull the trigger on if it can’t pump out enough Exynos 2400e chips in time for the next Fan Edition release.

Samsung is no stranger to using MediaTek chips, but swapping in the Dimensity 9400 for the S25 FE isn’t without drawbacks. While the 9400 packs more power, it also comes with a bigger price tag since Samsung would have to buy it from MediaTek. On the flip side, sticking with the Exynos 2400e helps to save costs.

Don’t expect a price hike

The Dimensity 9400 turned heads last year as the first 3nm chip to land in an Android phone. Meanwhile, the Exynos 2400e, built on a slightly older 4nm process, doesn’t quite hit the same performance highs as MediaTek’s fresh new silicon.

Even with a beefier chip, Samsung is probably not going to raise the price of the Galaxy S25 FE. It wants to keep it affordable and competitive, so if it does switch to the Dimensity 9400, it'll likely absorb the extra cost rather than pass it on to buyers.