What you need to know

Rumors have allegedly "confirmed" Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 7 will use its new Exynos 2500 in "most" places.

These places reportedly include India and Samsung, while it's suspected to use the Snapdragon 8 Elite in the U.S., Canada, and China.

The Exynos 2500 supposedly encountered problematic yield issues alongside other rumors that said it would offer a welcome performance boost.

Samsung's foldable rumors evolve, with new supposed insight about its chip of choice and potential hardware upgrades.

The first rumors stem from SamMobile, which can allegedly "confirm" that the Galaxy Z Flip 7's chip will come from Samsung. The publication states its sources have discovered model number S5E9955 in correlation with the next Flip. This number is said to be the Exynos 2500 in-house SoC from Samsung that we've heard about in recent months.

This creates an interesting narrative when it comes to the Flip 7's launch in various markets. What the post proposes is that Samsung could shy away from the Exynos 2500 in the U.S., Canada, and China. If true, then we're likely to see the same flagship Qualcomm chip as the Galaxy S25 series: the Snapdragon 8 Elite.

Where consumers might see the Exynos 2500 "in most countries," including India and South Korea. It's a notable change, if true, but it mirrors Samsung's previous decisions with its Galaxy S phones, delivering Exynos in some places and Qualcomm in others.

Hinge Changes? Maybe.

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

Another rumor claims Samsung is looking into utilizing a titanium hinge for its upcoming foldables. Reported by The Elec (Korean), this hinge could arrive on Samsung's book-style foldable, the Galaxy Z Fold 7, and its rumored tri-fold. The publication states the Korean OEM might chase this material due to the thickness of the Fold 7 and its trifold. It says titanium is "light and strong," which might better serve these bigger devices.

With that, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 wasn't mentioned as part of these titanium hinge improvements. So, that likely leaves consumers with the same hinge tech we've seen on the Flip 6.

Back to Exynos, a rumor from earlier in May out of South Korea spoke on Samsung's chances to use its in-house chip over Qualcomm. There was uncertainty about this, considering in March, Samsung was rumored to have run into yield/production issues with the Exynos 2500. There were allegedly "severe" issues that "ruined" the chip, putting Samsung in an awkward corner.

The chip was also initially only suspected to debut in the rumored "Galaxy Z Flip FE," but we're now seeing the flagship Z Flip 7 tossed into the mix.

The performance of the Exynos 2500 was rumored to kick things up a notch with a 10-core structure. Samsung's done that before; however, the 2500 could see an upgraded single Cortex X-5 CPU that could clock anywhere from 3.2 to 3.3GHz. The folks at SamMobile add that the device could also see 2x Cortex-A725, 5x Cortex-A725, and 2x Cortex-A520.

The Galaxy Z Flip 7, like the Fold 7, is expected to debut during Samsung's summer Unpacked.

For more news and information on Samsung’s upcoming foldables, check out our Ultimate Guide.