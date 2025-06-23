What you need to know

Samsung's long-rumored Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE is supposedly "confirmed" in a recent leak on social media.

The device is supposedly preparing to launch alongside Samsung's flagship foldables this summer "globally."

Rumors claim the phone will see the Exynos 2400 SoC, a two-year-old chip which was previously rumored for the device.

A rendering leak for the Flip 7 FE suggests it will look like the Flip 6, and it might even sport its same display tech.

Here's a Samsung rumor to kick off your week, and it's about the company's (long-alleged) Fan Edition clamshell foldable.

The rumors today (June 23) stem from X tipster PandaFlash, who claims that "it's 100% confirmed" that Samsung will launch a Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE. According to their post, this (ideally) cheaper Flip FE will launch alongside Samsung's upcoming flagship duo: the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and the Galaxy Z Fold 7. The replies to the rumor diverged into speculation about the phone's supposed chip of choice.

The tipster's response claims the Flip 7 FE will feature Samsung's Exynos 2400 SoC—something we've heard previously last year. It's worth mentioning that this is a chip from 2023, and was notably slower than Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

What's more, the Flip 7 FE is supposedly gearing up for a "global" launch, which should place it everywhere the flagship duo will be.

Flipping the Script on FE?

"So 100% it’s confirmed"Galaxy Z Flip FE will launch with Galaxy Z Flip 7 & Galaxy Z Fold 7, and Good News is… "Globally availability"June 23, 2025

We've had rumors about a Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE for almost a year now, and they've only continued, with new ones speculating on its display. A display expert alleged that Samsung could utilize its screen from the Galaxy Z Flip 6 on the upcoming Flip 7 FE variation. Of course, putting "FE" on a device typically means there will be an area or two with cutbacks. However, it seems that Samsung might not cut back on its display for the FE, giving consumers a flagship experience in that regard.

In March, renderings of the alleged Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE surfaced, and it pretty much rocked a design we've all seen before. The tab-reminiscent indent for the cameras, there's a chance the Flip FE will look like the Flip 6. Rumors purported the phone could have a 3.4-inch cover display and a 6.7-inch internal screen.

Those cameras could also be 50MP and 12MP.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

There hasn't been much else about the Flip 7 FE, especially amid the Flip 7 and Fold 7 leaks recently. Both foldables could see bigger screens and slimmer form factors when they launch later this summer.

For more news and information on Samsung’s upcoming foldables, check out our Ultimate Guide.