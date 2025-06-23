What you need to know

Prominent tipster Evan Blass leaks official-looking renders of the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 7, Z Flip 7 FE, as well as the entire rumored Galaxy Watch 8 lineup

Blass in his newsletter showed off the alleged Galaxy Z Flip 7 from all angles, including three colorways it might show up in.

The newsletter also had renders for the rumored Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE, in two colorways.

Additionally, in a subsequent email, Blass shared renders of the rumored Galaxy Watch 8 series along with the supposed Galaxy Watch Ultra 2025.

Prominent tipster Evan Blass is at it again. After leaking the alleged Samsung Unpacked date last week, his newsletter (images are available for people who subscribe to his newsletter) this morning brought with it alleged images of the rumored Galaxy Z Flip 7, Z Flip 7 FE, and the Galaxy Watch 8 series.

Samsung's next clamshell is rumored to be sleeker, without the usual folder-like cover screen, but may feature an edge-to-edge display, much like the Motorola Razr 2025. These official-looking renders from Bass only double down on the chatter that the Galaxy Z Flip 7 may show up with a potential redesign, with more screen that will do more without having to flip the phone open. The renders show the phone to have two lenses on the cover screen, along with a flash next to it, as well as a selfie camera in the front.

Blass also indicated three colorways that this clamshell might show up in, starting with Blue Shadow and Jet Black, which were spotted in a leak last week, along with a bright Coral Red colorway, similar to the Galaxy S25's exclusive color.

(Image credit: Evan Blass on X)

As for the rumored Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE, Blass says that it will be available in black and white colors, retaining the folder-like cover screen much like the Galaxy Z Flip 6. Furthermore, the renders also suggest visually that the FE version looks a bit thicker than the standard Galaxy Z Flip 7.

As for the device's specs, previous rumors suggest that it could have a 6.7-inch primary screen and a 3.4-inch cover screen. The device is expected to have a 4,000 mAh battery and be powered by the Exynos 2400e chipset.

As for the camera, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE could have a 50MP primary lens, a 12MP ultra-wide angle lens, and a 10MP shooter for selfies. Since it could show up with the rest of the foldables this year, it will supposedly have One UI 8 (Android 16) out of the box.

(Image credit: SammyGuru)

Galaxy Watch 8 series gets its share of leaks too

(Image credit: Evan Blass via X)

Blass separately posted renders of all three supposed Galaxy watches expected to launch this summer. In line with previous leaks, these renders also indicate that this year's Galaxy Watch 8 series might show up with squircle dials, and as a trio.

To start, the standard Galaxy Watch 8 renders indicate a softer design with a square-ish silver base topped by a circular dial. The Galaxy Watch 8's design sports a moderate black border/bezel around the face's circumference. The renders also show two physical buttons on one side.

Things take a turn when it comes to the Classic variant, renders show the alleged Galaxy Watch 8 Classic in a rugged and thicker, silver and black colorway, sporting what looks like a rotating bezel. Previous leaks suggest that the Classic variant will supposedly arrive in a single size (47mm), with a 1.5-inch display, and will have a 450mAh battery capacity.

As for the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2025, which we've been hearing a lot lately, it could show up in a deep blue colorway with a smoother silver bezel surrounding the dial. It remains unclear if this watch will have a rotating bezel, as it seems to have a much smoother outer bezel without the ridges. The renders show the watch will possess the same two physical buttons seen on the other two models and an additional smaller orange button on one side.

For more news and information on Samsung’s upcoming smartwatch, check out our Ultimate Guide.