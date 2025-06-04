What you need to know

New rumors bring the alleged Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE into view, suggesting it could see a 128GB and 256GB storage option.

The flagship Flip 7 might see a 256GB and a 512GB option with Coral Red, black, and blue colors.

The Galaxy Watch 8 Classic might see black and white colors, while rumors suggest the regular Watch 8 could see 40mm and 44mm size variants.

We're stepping into the summer, which means Samsung's next set of major reveals is upon us, and so are these fresh leaks.

The latest rumors come from WinFuture (German), whose sources claim there will be three Samsung foldables this year. According to the post, speculation says the Galaxy Z Flip 7 will see a 256GB and a 512GB storage option. The leak touches on the possibility of a Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE, as well, stating a slightly smaller selection: 128GB and 256GB.

Colors are the other side of these leaks, but the publication only highlights the expected flagship Flip 7. Its information suggests the device will debut in a Coral Red, black, and blue option.

Elsewhere, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is supposedly launching with a blue option called "Blue Shadow." This is rumored to be joined by a black and silver color choice.

The Next Watch

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

The publication's sources also provided some alleged Galaxy Watch 8 Classic details, which claim it will arrive in a black and white option. The wearable leaks differ here, as the post states the regular Galaxy Watch 8 could see a 40mm and a 44mm size for interested consumers. Strangely, the rumors only mention one color option, Graphite (likely a silver tone), for these two size variants.

Leaks about Samsung's foldables and upcoming watches have cropped up more consistently recently, like speculation about the former's pricing. Supposedly, Samsung's next foldables might not increase prices in "most regions," and remain at $1,099 for the Flip 7 and $1,899 for the Fold 7. However, as the threat of more substantial tariffs intensifies in the U.S., there's a chance consumers could see a ~30% or 40% price hike.

In other news, the Galaxy Watch 8 series caught a few eyes as some alleged imagery suggests it could rock a squricle (square, circle fusion) design. If true, this would bring the next series closer to Samsung's previous Galaxy Watch Ultra. The Watch 8 Classic is also rumored to have a third physical button on the way, dubbed the "Quick" button. Again, this is another instance in which the Classic could become more Ultra.

We don't have much longer to wait until we see what's really what. We're expecting Samsung's summer Galaxy Unpacked to kick off this summer, potentially in July.

For more news and information on Samsung’s upcoming foldables, check out our Ultimate Guide.