What you need to know

Leaked pricing suggests the Galaxy Z Flip 7 will start at $1,099 and the Z Fold 7 at $1,899, similar to their predecessors in "most markets."

Despite these leaks, the U.S. consumer base could face a significant risk of 30-40% price increases for both foldables due to potential new 25% tariffs on imported smartphones.

While a recent U.S. court ruling challenged some tariffs, Samsung might pass these additional costs onto U.S. consumers.

Samsung's upcoming foldables have been at the center of many leaks lately, and several rumors point to a potential July launch of these devices. In the most recent round of leaks, a tipster took to X to "confirm" that the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Z Fold 7 will both allegedly launch with the same price tag as their predecessors (as spotted by 9to5Google).

Samsung has done this earlier with the Galaxy S25 series, keeping the price tag intact and bearing any potential added manufacturing costs that came with the new phones.

"Confirmed News" Few Countries will get Price Increases, while Most of Markets will keep Prices Similar to the Previous ones.1899$ | 1099$ https://t.co/vsAqEYQyPZJune 1, 2025

The tipster adds that the Galaxy Z Flip 7 will be priced at $1,099, while the Z Fold 7 will start at $1,899, in most markets. This suggests that Samsung may still adjust device pricing in certain areas, particularly in the U.S., due to the highly volatile tariff situation.

President Trump recently announced that phones manufactured outside the U.S. will be hit with 25% tariffs, which includes Samsung as well. This could mean that all Samsung devices imported into the U.S. could see a 30-40% price hike. This means the Galaxy Z Fold 7 could cost a whopping $2,500, leaving customers to bear the brunt of the rising cost if they plan on buying the device.

However, it is essential to note that the U.S. Court of International Trade judges ruled to halt President Trump's recent 10% tariffs on "virtually every U.S. trade partner." The judges state that the administration's leverage of the IEEPA shouldn't qualify here, and that Trump has "exceeded" any rightful authority.

(Image credit: Android Headlines)

That said, Samsung has not made any official announcement on its pricing strategy in response to U.S. tariffs. However, it seems that the Korean OEM will be left with limited options when it comes to these tariffs; either they will absorb the tariff costs or pass them on to consumers, and it seems highly likely that the company will end up doing the latter.

We got to see this firsthand when OnePlus increased the cost of the OnePlus Watch 3 without any official announcement, only in the U.S., and later brought the price down to $350, up $20 from the original price.

