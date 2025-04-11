When does the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 launch?

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 is likely to drop sometime this year, but when exactly? How much will it cost, and what kind of specs should you expect? No matter what your question is regarding the upcoming Samsung flip phone, the answer can be found below.

For starters, I'll go ahead and say that you can pretty much count on the Galaxy Z Flip 7 getting revealed this summer. Samsung usually announces its newest generation of foldable phones during an Unpacked event in July or August, and there's no reason to think that this year will be any different.

We spend a lot of time gathering the most reputable leaks and rumors surrounding upcoming devices, and there's a lot to unpack (so to speak), so let's take a look at everything we know about the Z Flip 7 launch so far.

What we know

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

Samsung generally hosts two major "Unpacked" announcement events every year, one in January and one in July or August. Using past years as an indication — along with the latest rumors and leaks surrounding the Z Flip 7 — we can predict with a fair amount of confidence that the Galaxy Z Flip 7 will arrive this summer.

The clamshell device is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, with one rumor suggesting that the Z Flip 7 will be equipped with a new Exynos 2500 chipset. The phone is also likely to launch with One UI 7 and Android 15, and you can expect the Z Flip 7 to come loaded with all of the latest Galaxy AI features.

A few rumors also seem to indicate that the Z Flip 7 will adopt the larger cover display that we've been hoping for (think Motorola's Razr Plus, but more Samsung-y), plus the phone is likely to sport a new-and-improved hinge.

Lastly, some chatter has been suggesting that the Z Flip 7 will be announced alongside a new "Fan Edition" version of the phone. If it happens, this Galaxy Z Flip FE will probably feature a similar look to the standard model, but you'll get a slightly weaker processor and a lower price tag.

FAQ

When will the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 launch?

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 is expected to be announced during an Unpacked announcement event in July or August, with an official release date landing several weeks after the reveal.

This estimate is based entirely on past releases of Samsung foldables — 2024's Galaxy Z Flip 6, for instance, was announced on July 10th and released on the 24th, while the Z Flip 5 was unveiled on July 26th, 2023 and released on August 11th.

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

How much will the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 cost?

Considering that Samsung already increased the price of its foldable phones last year, I expect that the Galaxy Z Flip 7 will be unveiled with the same starting price as its predecessor. That's $1,099.99 for the 256GB version and $1,219.99 for 512GB of storage. Even if the price doesn't increase any further, that's still a pretty penny, so keep an eye out for preorder deals once the phone finally gets unveiled.

Will the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 drop in price?

While it's possible that the Z Flip 6 will become cheaper when the Z Flip 7 gets revealed, it's just as likely that the 2024 phone will simply run out of stock before any serious discounts get applied. Don't believe me? Do a quick Amazon search of 2023's Galaxy Z Flip 5 and see what you find.

On the bright side, retailers are sure to discount the Galaxy Z Flip 6 to clear stock before the new phone gets announced, particularly around the Amazon Prime Day sale event in July. Needless to say, Android Central will share the best Galaxy Z Flip 6 deals whenever they become available.