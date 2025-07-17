What you need to know

Users on the Fitbit subreddit reported issues this morning with the platform, as they couldn't sync their data or sign in.

Fitbit chimed in shortly after via is status page, stating it was suffering a "major outage" on its mobile app and web API.

The outage has since been resolved, according to Fitbit's case closing on its status page, though stability has been spotty for users so far.

Today (July 17), user reports started flooding the Fitbit subreddit, citing issues with the app and its services, and it seems those have continued.

Fitbit's services outage was reported by users early this morning, with many stating their data refused to sync and that they couldn't sign in (via TechRadar). The platform's outage seemed to have started around seven this morning (EST). Many users, such as those on Reddit, reported issues upon waking up for the day and checking their nightly sleep scores.

There are a host of comments about users' inability to sync their data with Fitbit-supported devices via their phones. Even manually added data wasn't working, as that still requires the platform's servers to be operable. However, there were some users who could sign in, though the app was a blank slate, as nothing loaded.

Fitbit chimed in shortly after reports bombarded its subreddit when its service status page finally updated.

The company reported that both its mobile app and its Web API were suffering issues. Specifically, Fitbit said, "We're experiencing a major outage," adding that it began around the time user reports appeared on Reddit this morning. Fortunately, as of 10:48 am EST, Fitbit states its mobile app and Web API services have returned "back to normal." Fitbit has "closed" the investigation via its status page, a confident showing that things should stabilize after three-and-a-half hours of service disruption.

An eventful morning

Our friends at TechRadar have received a few user emails and even spotted a Reddit post about stability's return, but it seems spotty. Some say they've been able to get back in and sync, while others claim the app still isn't working.

This is a common occurrence whenever a major outage plagues such a grand platform. Connection should gradually return for users throughout the morning. All you can really do, for now, is wait. Periodically check the Fitbit app and see if you're able to sign in/sync your data with your watch or tracker.