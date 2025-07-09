Those looking for a good deal on a fitness tracker or smartwatch are in luck as Prime Day deals start to roll in. Currently, Amazon is offering 38% off the Fitbit Charge 6, returning the price of the band to its lowest point ever.

The Charge 6 is the latest wearable from Fitbit, with exceptional battery life and GPS/NFC support, plus buyers also like it for its thin design, which is more comfortable to wear for sleep tracking than most. Since Fitbit was acquired by Google, the company has also added tons of apps such as Google Wallet and Maps, YouTube music, and an array of others.

Fitbit Charge 6: $159.95 $99.99 for Amazon Prime Day Thanks to Amazon's Prime Day sale, buyers stand to save 38% off on the Fitbit Charge 6, which is one of the best fitness trackers on the market today. The Charge 6 has a fun-to-use haptic button, along with wide-ranging app support and a built-in GPS band.

✅Recommended if: you like a thin, lightweight smartwatch that's comfortable to wear; you need something with support for apps such as Google Maps, Wallet, and YouTube music; you're looking for something with a wide range of health algorithms and monitoring options.

❌Skip this deal if: you require an altimeter for keeping track of elevation changes; having hyper-accurate GPS is a priority for you; you'd prefer a more smartwatch-style watch with a large AMOLED display.

The Fitbit Charge 6 is one of the best Fitbits out there, and it's also our absolute favorite fitness tracker. Featuring a useful haptic button, a small display, Google Wallet support, and a wide range of heart rate and health monitoring programs that are compatible with smart treadmills. It's also thin enough to be useful for sleep monitoring, unlike many traditional GPS smartwatches, which are often bigger and bulkier.

It's worth noting that, while it does include GPS, it's not the most accurate GPS watch out there. Some also prefer a watch with a larger screen than this one offers, but if those aren't dealbreakers for you, this watch might be worth considering—especially at this low price.