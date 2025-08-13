One of the best Samsung laptops for students just crashed to its lowest price EVER at Amazon

Premium Samsung laptop deals aren't super common, which is why this 21% discount on the powerful Samsung 16-inch Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360 is an important highlight among the many back to school sales we've seen lately. The deal marks a $350 price drop and the lowest price ever recorded for our favorite Samsung laptop, which offers a touchscreen, an S Pen, a strong CPU, and a beautiful 3K, 16-inch AMOLED display.

This deal is for the version of the laptop with 1TB of storage and 16GB of RAM, and this generation includes a Series 2 Core Ultra processor. With over a day's worth of battery life, it's also a great pick for anyone who works on the go, whether student, professional, or otherwise.

Samsung 16-inch Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360: $1,699.99 $1,349.99 at Amazon As many retailers launch their back to school sales, Amazon and others have chopped $350 off the price of the Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360. This is our favorite Samsung laptop out there, and this is a discount—the biggest one yet—on the 16-inch, touchscreen edition of the device with a convertible build and 1TB of storage. Price comparison: Best Buy - $1,349.99 | Samsung - $1,349.99 Read more ▼

✅Recommended if: you're looking for a hyper-powered laptop with the latest in Series 2 Core Ultra processing speeds; you like having a laptop with a large, convertible touchscreen that's also suitable for stylus use; you have other Samsung products and have liked them, and you want optimal cross-platform compatibility.

❌Skip this deal if: you aren't willing to spend over $1,000 on a laptop and would prefer something simpler, like a Chromebook; you don't need a touchscreen or convertible design.

The Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro is the best Samsung laptop on today's market, and if you're seeking a touchscreen and an S Pen, the 360 is the way to go. It has an upgraded Intel Core Ultra 7 processor that's suitable for several power-intensive tasks, up to 25 hours of battery, a thin, yet durable, design, and a wide range of the latest Galaxy AI features.

This deal is for the largest of the bunch, featuring a vibrant 16-inch, 3K AMOLED touchscreen display, 1TB of storage, and 16GB of RAM. As for connectivity, it has an HDMI port, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a USB-A port, and a microSD slot. It also includes a 3.5mm audio jack, along with Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4.

Ultimately, this is a pick for those who were already looking to spend more than $1,000 on a laptop, and for whom $350 off the industry's best is a good buying opportunity.