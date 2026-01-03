Motorola teases a World Cup edition Razr ahead of its January reveal

What you need to know

Motorola has teased a FIFA World Cup 2026 Razr to spice up its foldable lineup.

Expect the familiar clamshell Razr (likely the Razr 2025) with a new look, not new hardware.

Motorola will officially unveil it on January 6.

Motorola isn’t unveiling a whole new flagship foldable just yet, but it is adding some excitement to its lineup with a special Razr flip phone tied to the biggest sporting event on the planet.

Motorola just released a mysterious teaser video on X that has grabbed everyone’s attention. The video is mostly dark, but you can spot the FIFA World Cup 2026 logo on the Razr.

This phone looks like a special edition version instead of a brand-new device. It keeps the familiar clamshell shape from recent Razr models, probably the Razr 2025, but with a fresh new look.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Motorola / X) (Image credit: Motorola / X)

This adds some much-needed variety to a market usually filled with plain black and grey phones, especially for fans getting ready for the tournament in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

Before you rush to buy, keep in mind that this release is most likely just a cosmetic update. The teaser doesn’t show any new camera bumps or major design changes that would mean a hardware upgrade.

That said, the current Razr’s external display is one of its best features, and seeing how Motorola integrates the World Cup branding into the experience — perhaps with exclusive wallpapers or clock faces — could be the real draw here.

A break from boring phones

This is a fun way to give existing tech a new twist for a big cultural event, similar to the limited editions we used to see more often with older feature phones.