Motorola Razr Fold: Specs, features, and everything we know so far

Following the successful resurgence of the Razr flip phone, Motorola is taking the lineup and adding a new form factor to the mix: a fully-fledged book-style foldable. The Motorola Razr Fold was revealed at CES 2026, with Motorola teasing a new stylus pen alongside it, though the company didn't reveal everything.

It seems Motorola is keeping many of the specs and details under wraps, while giving us enough to get us excited. So while there's a lot we don't know about the Razr Fold, here's what we do know and what we can glean as we wait for the full launch of Motorola's first book-style foldable.

Motorola Razr Fold: Price and availability

(Image credit: Motorola)

Motorola is keeping pretty mum about the pricing and availability of the Razr Fold. However, we can infer from what we've seen in the market and from Motorola's current foldables.

Regarding price, Motorola hasn't confirmed it, but we wouldn't be surprised if the phone were priced around $1,799. This would pit it directly with the likes of the Pixel 10 Pro Fold while undercutting the