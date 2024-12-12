Motorola Moto AI: Features, availability, and how to sign up for the beta

Motorola is the latest Android OEM to dive into the AI space with its own collection of features that fall into its Moto AI suite. While these aren't the first AI features launched by Motorola, these new features under the Moto AI suite aim to help users navigate their lives by improving images and remembering/summarizing content on their devices.

Motorola phones have access to some of the best Google AI features like Magic Editor and Circle to Search, but Moto AI is the company's own take on some popular features specific to Motorola phones. The features are actually built using Google's AI, including Google Cloud Vertex AI, Gemini, and Imagen, thanks to a multi-year partnership between the two companies.

After teasing new features earlier this year, the Moto AI suite was released in beta on select devices in November 2024. Users can test out the latest features and provide Motorola with feedback to help the company improve its AI efforts.

Here's everything you need to know about the new Moto AI suite, including the various features and available devices.

Moto AI: Availability

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

While some Moto AI features are widely available across Motorola phones, the select capabilities part of the Moto AI suite are only available on select devices. As of November 2024, the suite is available for beta testing on the following smartphones:

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra

Motorola Razr Plus 2024 / Razr 50 Ultra

/ Motorola Razr 2024/Razr 50

Motorola has not said if it will expand the availability of these features to more devices, although we can likely expect them on future models.

While the beta program is available globally, Moto AI features are only available in English, Spanish, and Portuguese.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Moto AI: Features

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

Similar to Galaxy AI, Moto AI is the backbone of a number of features found on Motorola phones. Some of these features are already available on some devices in an official capacity, including the following:

Magic Canvas : Lets users create images using a text-to-image generator that can be used as wallpapers.

: Lets users create images using a text-to-image generator that can be used as wallpapers. Style Sync: Generates a pattern that matches the color and style of images you take or upload.

Moto AI also encompasses features used to enhance image capture on select devices. It powers the Photo Enhancement Engine on the Razr Plus 2024, which improves photos by preserving RAW image data when enhancing an image after it's taken. It also improves stabilization and optimizes shutter speed for features like Action Shot, which allows users to take photos of fast-moving subjects with greater clarity.

Moto AI beta features

Catch Me Up : Moto AI will summarize missed calls and messages from messaging apps like Google Messages, WhatsApp, Telegram, and more so that you can quickly understand the gist of what's happening in conversations you may have missed.

: Moto AI will summarize missed calls and messages from messaging apps like Google Messages, WhatsApp, Telegram, and more so that you can quickly understand the gist of what's happening in conversations you may have missed. Remember This : Save screenshots, notes, and images to your Journal with AI-generated summaries and object recognition technology so that you can recall them later.

: Save screenshots, notes, and images to your Journal with AI-generated summaries and object recognition technology so that you can recall them later. Pay Attention: Records conversations, then transcribes and summarizes them.

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

Journal : Where content from Remember this and Pay Attention is saved. The Journal is accessible via the app drawer and syncs to Google Drive.

: Where content from Remember this and Pay Attention is saved. The Journal is accessible via the app drawer and syncs to Google Drive. Search Bar : Accessible via the app tray, floating bubble, or Quick Launch. Can be used to answer questions, access the Journal, and search the web. It can also be used to provide quick access to Moto AI features.

: Accessible via the app tray, floating bubble, or Quick Launch. Can be used to answer questions, access the Journal, and search the web. It can also be used to provide quick access to Moto AI features. App Tray: Receives a redesign with three sections: Apps, Newsfeed, and Journal.

(Image credit: Android Central)

As far as data and privacy, Motorola states that your personal data is saved on-device, but some of it may be shared with the cloud and "into an LLM," noting that the data is encrypted. Here, it will be processed to help generate summaries and descriptions, which will be sent back to the device where it is stored locally, privately, and securely.

Motorola ensures that the data is not saved in the cloud after it's processed and that it "will only retain your personal information as long as necessary to achieve proper performance of the product or service or other compelling purposes, and to securely delete personal data when those purposes of use have been satisfied."

You can visit Motorola's device Privacy Statement for more details.

Moto AI: Large Action Model

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

In addition to the Moto AI features currently available, Motorola has also shown off its concept for what it's calling a "Large Action Model" or LAM. As demonstrated at Lenovo Tech World 2024, the LAM learns a user's behavior and preferences so that it can perform actions with very little input from the user.

For example, when prompted to order a coffee, the LAM will automatically locate a nearby coffee shop and go through the motions of ordering your preferred drink. The only input from the user will be to confirm the order. You can also prompt the LAM by telling it where you want to go, and it will order an Uber.

Simplify your life with moto ai - #LenovoTechWorld 2024 - YouTube Watch On

For now, the LAM is just a proof of concept, and Motorola has not disclosed if or when it will launch on devices. Like the new suite of Moto AI features, we can probably expect this to land in beta before becoming more widely available.

Moto AI: How to sign up for the beta

(Image credit: Android Central)

For anyone with an eligible Motorola phone, you can sign up for the Moto AI beta via Motorola's website. You can also visit the Google Play Store and enroll in the beta via the Moto AI Play Store page.

1. Search "Moto AI" on the Google Play Store.

2. Scroll down and tap Join. Then confirm you want to enter the beta program by tapping Join again.

3. Wait as you're enrolled. Once you finish enrolling, you may have to update Moto AI (Beta) on the Play Store.

After Moto AI is updated, you'll be prompted to take a tour of the new features when you open the app tray. You will also find the Moto AI option in the settings menu for making changes to the search bar, smart tabs, and more. Note: You may have to log into your Moto Account to use the Moto AI features. You can do so in the settings menu.