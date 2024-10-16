Motorola is testing AI that skips words and gets straight to doing what you ask

What you need to know

Motorola revealed a new AI concept that allows your phone to understand its surroundings and tackle tasks just by having a casual chat.

Although it's still in the proof-of-concept stage, this technology could learn from your habits and turn natural language into actions, making it feel like you have a personal assistant.

Motorola is also enhancing other AI features, like Moto AI, which launched with the Motorola Razr Plus 2024 and is gradually expanding in beta testing.

Today at Lenovo's Tech World 2024 event, Motorola showcased a new AI-powered concept that could turn your phone into a do-it-all device.

Motorola announced that it's exploring a new project that combines Large Action Models (LAM) with Moto AI’s smarts. This proof-of-concept tech lets your phone pick up on your environment and handle tricky tasks by just chatting with it naturally.

The company gives a simple example: say, "order me an iced americano," and Moto AI will find a nearby coffee shop, place the order, and let you know when it’s ready. This same feature can also handle your regular tasks like hailing a ride.

While it’s still in the proof-of-concept phase, this tech could understand your environment, learn from your habits to give personalized responses, and turn natural language into actions all on its own. Essentially, Motorola's LAMs are like smart assistants that can interact with you in a human-like way using everyday language.

These features give Motorola's concept a unique twist compared to Apple and Google's AI tools. The LAM technology aims to take action in response to your requests instead of just spitting out text or images.

On the other hand, Google’s upgraded Gemini digital assistant can handle questions about what’s on your screen and interact with other apps.

Even though this technology is only a proof of concept for now, Motorola is also pushing forward with other AI-driven features. Moto AI, launched alongside the Motorola Razr Plus 2024 earlier this year, is gradually expanding its AI features in a beta testing phase.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central) (Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central) (Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central) (Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

Earlier this year, the company showcased several Moto AI features, including Catch Me Up and Remember This. The Catch Me Up feature helps you quickly catch up on notifications by giving you a prioritized summary, saving you from having to scroll through a long list of missed alerts.

The Pay Attention feature makes it easy for users to keep track of instructions without having to write them down or record lengthy audio notes. Meanwhile, Remember This lets you save live moments or on-screen info when activated.

However, there’s no word yet on which devices are included in this beta testing or how participants are chosen. Motorola plans to gradually roll out beta invitations over the year.