Our favorite Chromebook just scored a HUGE discount during Best Buy's Back To School sale

Back to School laptop deals are popping up everywhere right now, so students, you're in luck. Right now, buyers can get $200 off the Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 714 at Best Buy, marking a solid deal on our top pick for the best Chromebook.

The Chromebook Plus Spin 714 features a 14-inch IPS touchscreen and easy 2-in-1 use as either a tablet or a laptop, all housed in a durable body with a rotating display that users like. It's also compatible with USI pens for those who prefer a stylus experience, and the device can get up to 10 hours of battery life per charge, according to Acer. This particular deal is for the version of the Chromebook with 256GB, though the device is also offered in a 512GB configuration.

Especially at this price point, the Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 714 isn't as expensive as many competitors from ASUS or HP, and it still offers a great combination of performance and value that makes it an upgrade pick for the price.

Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 714 Laptop: $799.00 $599.00 at Best Buy Best Buy's Back to School deals are still running, including $200 off the price of our favorite Chromebook, the versatile Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 714. This deal is for the 256GB version of the laptop, and it brings the device's price down to under $600, which is a pretty decent price for what's under the hood. Price comparison: Amazon - $732.91 Read more ▼

✅Recommended if: you're looking for a highly-versatile 2-in-1 laptop design with a rotating touchscreen for optimal customizability; you need a powerful enough laptop for performance-intensive tasks such as video editing, AI features, and high-level gaming; you want something that has upward-firing speakers and good onboard audio quality.

❌Skip this deal if: you aren't looking for a 2-in-1 laptop and would prefer a more traditional computer design or tablet; you prefer an extremely small and lightweight device; you need something with a fingerprint scanner or other premium-level features.

The Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 714 offers a durable, rotate-able body, some of the latest Google AI features, and a responsive 14-inch IPS touchscreen that makes it a great pick for use as either a laptop or tablet. It also has 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM, an Intel Core Ultra 5 115U processor, and 256GB of storage, which is enough for most casual users or those with access to cloud storage.

Connectivity includes an HDMI port, two USB-C ports, two USB-A ports, and a 3.5mm stereo combo jack, while the laptop also includes 45W power delivery, and up to 10 hours of battery life backed by a 56Wh battery cell.

To be sure, we were a little bummed to see that the Plus Spin 714 doesn't come with a stylus or convenient storage compartment like previous generations, but you can still use just about any third-party USI stylus with this 2-in-1 tablet.