Best Buy quietly launches MAJOR sale on HP Chromebooks — here are the four deals that matter
Score up to $230 off these versatile laptops.
Summer is nearing an end, school is back in session, and students all over the globe are on the search for the best Chromebook deals. Fortunately, these versatile laptops get discounted fairly often, with retailers like Amazon and Best Buy regularly dropping Chromebooks to $200 or less.
Case in point: Best Buy has quietly decided to slash prices on a number of HP Chromebooks this week, and I've dropped a selection of the best deals below. I'm talking deals like an epic $230 off the 2-in-1 HP Chromebook 14", or this offer that knocks over 50% off the same-sized intro model.
Chromebooks are stellar devices for casual users and busy professionals alike, balancing portable design with enough power to handle most tasks with ease. Some even have a convertible design that lets you use the device like an Android tablet.
Sure, they're not built for serious gaming or programming like some laptops, but if you need something simple with great battery life, HP Chromebooks are the perfect tool.
Best Buy launches MAJOR HP Chromebook sale - my top deals
HP 14" Chromebook 64GB / 4GB RAM: $329 $149 at Best Buy
This 14-inch HP Chromebook is pretty basic, but that's not necessarily a bad thing. It's got a nice 14-inch HD display with a versatile Intel processor and up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge, plus plenty of ports for all of your devices. Grab the laptop from Best Buy today and you'll score a whopping $180 off your purchase.
HP 15.6" Chromebook 64GB / 8GB RAM: $429 $238.99 at Best Buy
If you need something a bit bigger, this 15.6-inch model has you covered with 8GB of RAM, a UHD graphics card, and up to 11.5 hours of battery life. Pick up the 64GB version today and Best Buy will hook you up with a straight $190 discount.
HP Chromebook 2-in-1 x360 14" 64GB / 4GB: $479 $279 at Best Buy
Basically a laptop and a tablet all rolled into one, the HP Chromebook x360 boasts a convertible design with a vibrant touchscreen display, great battery life, and the efficient Intel Processor N100. For a limited time, Best Buy's Chromebook sale is knocking a straight $200 off this device.
HP 14" Chromebook Plus 360x 256GB / 8GB RAM: $629 $399 at Best Buy
Currently $230 off at Best Buy, the Chromebook Plus 360x is easily the most powerful device on the list, coming complete with a convertible design, 8GB of RAM, and a bunch of AI-boosted software features powered by Google. Your purchase will even come with 12 months of Google One AI Premium at no additional cost.
