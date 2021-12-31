Best Samsung laptops Android Central 2021

Samsung doesn't operate in the same vein as Dell by releasing new laptops on a semi-quarterly basis. However, those looking for the best Samsung laptops will want to strongly consider the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro. This is one of the best laptops you can find, which is impressive considering how stiff the competition is currently in the laptop market.

Our previous favorite, the Samsung Notebook 9 Pro, has finally been succeeded by the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro. This laptop comes in two different sizes, 13.3-inches or 15-inches, with both options taking advantage of Samsung's gorgeous OLED displays. Powering these laptops are Intel's 11th-gen processors, which have integrated Intel Xe graphics that will help play some games or get some photo editing done on the go. As you might expect from a Samsung laptop, the Galaxy Book Pro includes a suite of apps designed to work in tandem with the best Samsung phones, such as the Galaxy S21 Ultra. Those who need to get work done when away from home will enjoy the lightweight design, as the 13.3-inch model is just 11.2mm thin. Plus, you'll be able to load up an LTE SIM card, giving you network connectivity wherever you are. The port selection is a bit lacking on the 13.3-inch model, as you won't find the HDMI port available on the 15-inch variant. Although it won't be much of a problem with the smaller Galaxy Book Pro, the FHD resolution on the 15-inch model could be construed as a limitation. Pros: Powered by 11th-gen Intel processors

Includes a series of apps that integrate well with Samsung phones

Can be used with an LTE SIM card

Measures just 11.2mm thin Cons: No HDMI port on 13.3-inch model

Limited to FHD (1080p) resolution

Upgrade pick: Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360

If you're looking for one of the best laptops, regardless of budget, the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 could be the one for you. Like the standard Galaxy Book Pro, we have the latest Intel 11th-gen chipsets with Xe graphics, 16GB of RAM, and a thin and lightweight design. Even with the thinner design and the touchscreen display, Samsung promises fantastic battery life, with a rating of up to 20 hours on a single charge. You'll be able to choose between either 13.3-inches or 15-inches for your display sizes, and we already mentioned that these are touchscreen enabled. However, you can use an S Pen with these, but there's also support for Windows inking. This goes hand-in-hand with the ability to rotate the hinge 360-degrees, turning your laptop into a true digital notebook. In the review, Daniel Rubino of Windows Central found that while the display is great indoors, it may be too dim for you to use even on the patio under an awning. There's also no place to actually put the S Pen if you decide to grab one for your new laptop. Finally, those who were hoping to combine a great display with great speakers will be a bit disappointed with the underwhelming dual speakers. Pros: Solid battery life

Thin and lightweight design

S Pen compatible with Windows inking support

Display can be rotated

Latest Intel processors Cons: Display may be too dim for outdoor usage

No dedicated S Pen holder

Underwhelming speakers

Best Samsung Chromebook: Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2

Truth be told, if the original Samsung Galaxy Chromebook were still readily available, that would be on the list versus the Galaxy Chromebook 2. However, since Samsung has released its successor, it's becoming increasingly difficult to get your hands on the last-generation option. That's not to say that the Galaxy Chromebook 2 is a slouch, as you're getting a body made from aluminum, along with the same 2-in-1 functionality paired with a QLED display. One huge improvement that Samsung made with the Galaxy Chromebook 2 is in battery life. Whereas the previous iteration was limited to eight hours, the new model is rated for up to 13 hours, even with that QLED display. You'll also be able to take advantage of Active Pen support, but you'll be disappointed with the lack of a "garage" to put it when not in use. Chrome OS is extremely wonderful for most people, but there are still certain limitations, and there's a bit of a learning curve. This isn't the biggest problem, but it's important to point out that this laptop is different from the others on the list. One of our biggest complaints with the Chromebook 2 is that it's overpriced for the specs that you get, with the Core i3 model being more expensive than other considerations for the best Chromebook. Pros: Body is made from aluminum

2-in-1 functionality

QLED display is vibrant and beautiful

Up to 13 hours of battery life

Active Pen support Cons: Chrome OS has its limitations

Overpriced for the specs

No built-in stylus

Best Samsung laptop with ARM: Samsung Galaxy Book Go

If you haven't been aware, Microsoft, Samsung, and a few other Windows laptop makers have been dabbling in the world of ARM processors. This includes devices like the Microsoft Surface Pro X and the Samsung Galaxy Book Go. Unlike its predecessor, the Book S, your only option is to go with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 chipset, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. Two of the biggest benefits of using an ARM chipset are that you'll find incredible battery life, along with sporting a slim and lightweight design. This is the thinnest and lightest option in Samsung's laptop before you get into the best Samsung tablets. Plus, you can take the Galaxy Book Go with you anywhere and stay connected with the built-in SIM card slot. And if you need to get into your laptop fast without Windows Hello, you'll enjoy the fingerprint reader embedded into the power button. The reason there aren't more ARM laptops on the market is simply that Windows optimization is still in development. Essentially when using an ARM Windows laptop like the Galaxy Book Go, you'll have an Edge-powered Chromebook. The Book Go is also limited in its configurations, as you can only get 4GB of RAM, with no options for more or less. However, if you want a lightweight Windows 11 laptop, this might just be your best bet, provided you spring for the option with 5G connectivity. Pros: The thinnest and lightest Samsung laptop

Can use a 5G SIM card

Power button doubles as a fingerprint reader

Intel or ARM processors available

Storage expandable via microSD card Cons: ARM is not optimized for Windows yet

Limited to 8GB of RAM

Not very durable

Best portable Samsung laptop: Samsung Galaxy Book Flex2 Alpha

The Galaxy Book Pro and Pro 360 received much fanfare when Samsung unveiled its latest lineup of laptops. One series of laptops that were also released, but were done so under-the-radar was the Galaxy Book Flex2 Alpha lineup. There are two display sizes to choose from while offering similar specs to the Galaxy Book Pro 360 at a lower price. These laptops also offer much better battery life, with a rating of up to 18.5 hours on a single charge. This is rather impressive for a laptop sporting a two-in-one convertible design, complete with a 1080p display. The QLED display panel is absolutely stunning and will continue to be useful and stay bright even if you're using it in direct sunlight. Prop it up to watch some movies, fold it back around to get some work done, or fold it all the way back and take some notes. The Galaxy Book Flex2 Alpha can do it all! There are some configuration limitations with the Book Flex2 Alpha compared to others, as the 13.3-inch model can only be configured with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Meanwhile, the 15-inch version doubles both of those specifications, so you won't be able to get the most power on a smaller display. One key difference between this and the Book Pro 360 is the lack of true Thunderbolt support, although there is a single USB-C port at your disposal. Pros: Offers similar specs to the Galaxy Book Pro 360 at a lower price

Up to 18.5 hours of battery life

2-in-1 convertible design

QLED 1080p touchscreen display Cons: Storage maxes out at 512GB

Lacks Thunderbolt connectivity

Cannot get 16GB/512GB configuration on 13-inch model

Best gaming Samsung laptop: Samsung Galaxy Book Odyssey

Samsung already makes some of the best gaming monitors, so it would only make sense for the company to get into the gaming laptop business. Enter the Samsung Galaxy Book Odyssey. This is one of Samsung's latest laptop offerings, powered by Intel's 11th Gen chipsets and paired with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050Ti GPU. The display measures in at 15.6 inches, making this a great companion laptop to enjoy your favorite games without being tied to a console or a desktop computer. What helps the Galaxy Book Odyssey stand out from the crowd is just how thin the laptop is, considering that you get a desktop-like graphics card built in. There are three different configurations from which to choose, with Samsung offering between 8GB and 32GB of RAM along with either 512GB or 1TB of storage. And for those times where you need to step away from your games, the Book Odyssey is a productivity powerhouse, with up to 12 hours of battery life on a single charge, and Dolby Atmos-tuned speakers. On the security front, Samsung has you covered there too as there's an integrated fingerprint scanner that doubles as your power button. Those who enjoy backlit keys will love the keyboard, as Samsung makes some of the best laptop keyboards on the market, and that trend continues. There's a lot to like about the Galaxy Book Odyssey, as this is a great option for gaming or getting work done. Pros: Dedicated NVIDIA graphics card

Dolby Atmos-tuned speakers

Built-in fingerprint scanner

Available with up to 32GB of RAM

Backlit keyboard is a typist's dream Cons: Display doesn't match up with expectations

Lacks Thunderbolt connectivity

Only available in one size (15 inches)

