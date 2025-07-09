Don't buy that $200 Samsung Chromebook from Best Buy, get this instead
Instead of buying a Chromebook that's four years old, get one that's less than a year old.
One of the problems when it comes to Prime Day Chromebook deals is that a lot of them are absolute rubbish. Someone sees a Chromebook for $200 or even under $100, and thinks they struck gold. But for just a few more dollars, you can save $130 on the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 11 and be much happier.
Meanwhile, the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 11 is one of the best Chromebooks out there, thanks in part to its 2-in-1 design. It's also much newer, as Lenovo released this just last November alongside the Galaxy Chromebook Plus.
With the Kompanio 838 at the helm, the Duet 11 is fast, responsive, and easily lasts for a day or two before you'll be reaching for the charger. Plus, since it's compatible with USI pens, you can detach it from the keyboard and turn the Duet 11 into a drawing tablet or digital notebook.
Lenovo Chromebook Duet 11 (4GB/128GB) 💻
Was: $399
Now: $269 at Best Buy
"It turns out that even if there's not much competition, a company can release a device that offers a slew of meaningful upgrades. Such is the case with the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 11, which continues to provide an excellent overall experience for any device, not just in the ChromeOS world. Not only does it feel like Lenovo listened to its customers, for the most part, but it also sets the bar even higher for the competition." — Andrew Myrick for Android Central
Android Central review ⭐⭐⭐⭐1/2
✅Recommended if: you want one of the best Chromebooks that pulls double-duty as a ChromeOS tablet.
❌Skip this deal if: you aren't a fan of the two-in-one design, and just want a traditional laptop Chromebook.
Price check 💵: $319.99 $229.99 at Amazon (4GB/64GB) | $399.99 $299.99 at Lenovo (4GB/128GB)
Alternative deal 🪙: ASUS Chromebook CX15 for $269.99 $219.99 at Amazon
Take, for example, the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go for $200 at Best Buy. On the surface, this checks the boxes for a lot of people. It comes from a reputable brand, looks pretty modern, and of course, is "on sale." The reality is that this is a Chromebook from 2021, and while its AUE date is still a few years away, performance is going to make you pull your hair out.
It's just one of those things that we wish something could be done about. But at least it's not as egregious as those $70 "deals" for a Chromebook that can no longer be updated.
That said, there are a lot of actually good Prime Day Chromebook deals out there. You can even pick up the 8GB/128GB version of the Chromebook Duet 11, AND get the Lenovo USI Pen 2 included, all for $299.
