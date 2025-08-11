Best Buy continues its Back to School sale with $230 OFF this Lenovo IdeaPad Chromebook

As many gear up for the school year, retailers are dropping their back-to-school deals on laptops, tablets, and other tech. For example, Best Buy has chopped $230 off the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook laptop, offering a discount of over 57% from the computer's normal purchase price.

The IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook is a solid pick for anyone who wants a lightweight net-book-style laptop, featuring the quick Chrome OS, and a useful 14-inch touchscreen with a 1080p Full HD display. While it's certainly no premium laptop, those who just need a computer for surfing the web and basic assignments in word processing and spreadsheet applications are likely to get what they need out of the IdeaPad Slim 3. At just $170, it's also a great pick for anyone pinching pennies heading into the school year, without sacrificing the basic performance level that buyers have come to appreciate for the Chromebook lineup.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook: $399.00 $169.00 at Best Buy For a limited time, Best Buy's Back-to-School sale has launched $230 off the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook, which is a basic, budget-friendly computer offering a 1080p touchscreen. This deal marks 57% off the already-low price tag normally included with this laptop, bringing its price down to just $170, while you can still expect to spend $50 or more on this device through other retailers. Price comparison: Amazon - $258.99 | Walmart - $219.99

✅Recommended if: you want a lightweight laptop that's easy to transport and still features a relatively large screen; you want a computer with a touchscreen; you're looking for a budget PC for basic low-level tasks such as browser surfing or typing up word documents.

❌Skip this deal if: you need a laptop that offers more than just 4GB of RAM or 64GB of storage; you prefer having a webcam with better quality than 720p; you need a a 2-in-1 laptop design that can also be used as a tablet with a detachable keyboard.

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook may not have landed a spot in our index of the best Chromebooks, but it's still a solid pick for anyone who needs an affordable touchscreen laptop. With 4GB of RAM, a 2.05 GHz MediaTek Kompanio 500 processor, and 64GB of storage, it's nothing too crazy when it comes to performance. However, the light and smooth Chrome OS has become well-liked by those who just want a basic computer for low-level tasks, and the IdeaPad Slim 3 also has a thin and portable design that's great for students and traveling professionals alike. And at just $170, it might be hard to find any worthy rivals around this price while the discount lasts.