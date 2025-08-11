Best Buy continues its Back to School sale with $230 OFF this Lenovo IdeaPad Chromebook
Seriously, $169 for this Chromebook is a pretty great deal.
As many gear up for the school year, retailers are dropping their back-to-school deals on laptops, tablets, and other tech. For example, Best Buy has chopped $230 off the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook laptop, offering a discount of over 57% from the computer's normal purchase price.
The IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook is a solid pick for anyone who wants a lightweight net-book-style laptop, featuring the quick Chrome OS, and a useful 14-inch touchscreen with a 1080p Full HD display. While it's certainly no premium laptop, those who just need a computer for surfing the web and basic assignments in word processing and spreadsheet applications are likely to get what they need out of the IdeaPad Slim 3. At just $170, it's also a great pick for anyone pinching pennies heading into the school year, without sacrificing the basic performance level that buyers have come to appreciate for the Chromebook lineup.
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook: $399.00 $169.00 at Best Buy
For a limited time, Best Buy's Back-to-School sale has launched $230 off the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook, which is a basic, budget-friendly computer offering a 1080p touchscreen. This deal marks 57% off the already-low price tag normally included with this laptop, bringing its price down to just $170, while you can still expect to spend $50 or more on this device through other retailers.
Price comparison: Amazon - $258.99 | Walmart - $219.99
✅Recommended if: you want a lightweight laptop that's easy to transport and still features a relatively large screen; you want a computer with a touchscreen; you're looking for a budget PC for basic low-level tasks such as browser surfing or typing up word documents.
❌Skip this deal if: you need a laptop that offers more than just 4GB of RAM or 64GB of storage; you prefer having a webcam with better quality than 720p; you need a a 2-in-1 laptop design that can also be used as a tablet with a detachable keyboard.
The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook may not have landed a spot in our index of the best Chromebooks, but it's still a solid pick for anyone who needs an affordable touchscreen laptop. With 4GB of RAM, a 2.05 GHz MediaTek Kompanio 500 processor, and 64GB of storage, it's nothing too crazy when it comes to performance. However, the light and smooth Chrome OS has become well-liked by those who just want a basic computer for low-level tasks, and the IdeaPad Slim 3 also has a thin and portable design that's great for students and traveling professionals alike. And at just $170, it might be hard to find any worthy rivals around this price while the discount lasts.
Zach is a writer and reporter who has been covering Apple, Android, and other tech companies and products since 2020. His work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, KRON4 San Francisco, CleanTechnica, and many other publications. When he isn't covering tech, you can find him drinking coffee, spending time outside, or watching classic movies with his cats.
