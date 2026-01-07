Lenovo just showed off a bunch of new laptops and charging gear at CES 2026

What you need to know

Lenovo showcased a new Chromebook Plus 15" i with Google AI features, a 2K display, and up to 11 hours of battery life.

Lenovo refreshed its Yoga and ThinkPad laptops, led by the Yoga Pro 9i Aura Edition with Intel Core Ultra 9 and OLED display.

New accessories include a 140W 2-in-1 power bank and a multi-port 100W charger launching later this year.

Lenovo showcased its Meta Ray-Ban-style AI Glasses concept at CES 2026, but alongside that reveal, the company also shared details about a new Chromebook Plus model as well as refreshed laptops across its Yoga, IdeaPad, and ThinkPad lineups.

Like previous Lenovo Chromebooks, the new Chromebook Plus 15" i is a low-powered device running on an Intel Core i3 processor. That said, it still offers Google AI features and a large 15-inch 2K IPS display. The laptop includes audio tuned by Waves, a full-size keyboard with a dedicated numpad, and a large touchpad. Lenovo claims up to 11 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Designed for both education and personal use, the Chromebook Plus 15" i meets MIL-STD-810H durability standards. Lenovo says the Chromebook Plus will launch in Q2 2026 with a starting price of $470.

(Image credit: Lenovo)

Beyond Chromebooks, Lenovo also refreshed its Yoga and ThinkPad series, which run Windows out of the box. Leading the lineup is the Yoga Pro 9i Aura Edition, featuring up to Intel Core Ultra 9 Series 3 processors and a Tandem OLED display.

One of the more interesting additions across several Yoga laptops is the new Force Pad. It offers a larger touchpad that can also double as a drawing surface. Paired with the Yoga Pen Gen 2 powered by Wacom, users can use the trackpad for precise sketching and annotation.

(Image credit: Lenovo)

Lenovo also introduced new charging accessories at CES 2026, including a multi-port 100W charger with three USB-C ports. It can simultaneously power a smartphone, a laptop, and an additional device.

The more notable accessory is the new 2-in-1 Combo Power Bank, which combines 140W charging with a 10,200mAh battery in a single unit. Like others in its category, it features a display showing input and output wattage, along with battery status, as well as the temperature of the device.

The 2-in-1 Combo Power Bank starts at $150 in the U.S. and will be available next month. The multi-port 100 W charger starts at $75 and will go on sale in April 2026.