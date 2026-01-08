Android Central's Best of CES 2026
From the TriFold to smart glasses and unique accessories, these are the winners from CES 2026.
Another instalment of CES is done, and this year, it felt like every other brand decided to make smart glasses or smart rings. I saw all variations of AI, AR, and XR glasses, and while some clearly have a lot of potential (as you'll see later in this post), most of the products weren't quite up to scratch.
Thankfully, I got to see plenty of great products, including phones, audio gear, accessories, and a smattering of AI-assisted tech. So let's take a look at what stood out at CES 2026.
Best Android phone (flagship): Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold
There was only ever going to be one winner this year. Samsung showcased the Galaxy Z TriFold at the event ahead of its launch in the U.S., and the unique foldable is praise-worthy in its own right. It is being sold in limited quantities, and the retail pricing is incredulously high, but as a showcase of what's possible with mobile tech, there really is no phone better.