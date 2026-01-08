Android Central's Best of CES 2026

Another instalment of CES is done, and this year, it felt like every other brand decided to make smart glasses or smart rings. I saw all variations of AI, AR, and XR glasses, and while some clearly have a lot of potential (as you'll see later in this post), most of the products weren't quite up to scratch.

Thankfully, I got to see plenty of great products, including phones, audio gear, accessories, and a smattering of AI-assisted tech. So let's take a look at what stood out at CES 2026.

Best Android phone (flagship): Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

There was only ever going to be one winner this year. Samsung showcased the Galaxy Z TriFold at the event ahead of its launch in the U.S., and the unique foldable is praise-worthy in its own right. It is being sold in limited quantities, and the retail pricing is incredulously high, but as a showcase of what's possible with mobile tech, there really is no phone better.