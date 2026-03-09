Click for next article

Rumors have cropped up, suggesting the design of the Pixel 11 Pro Fold from Google.

Apparently, the device could sport a slightly thinner build and subtle changes to its camera housing, which brings its LED flash and microphone into the array.

Old rumors suggest Google could improve the battery repairability of the Pixel 11 Pro Fold, as a patent showed a "metal frame" and springs to hold it, rather than glue.

The week's getting off to a fast start with a report that claims to have discovered Google's renderings for the Pixel 11 Pro Fold.

Social media tipster OnLeaks reportedly found Google's Pixel 11 Pro Fold renderings and collaborated with Android Headlines to break the news. From the tipster's findings, the next book-style foldable from Google is seemingly preparing to debut with a similar design. The cover display appears relatively unchanged in these images of the phone in a (potential) Moonstone colorway. It seems consumers are still in for generous rounded corners and a centered punch-hole selfie camera.

Inside the phone, the images purport a selfie camera positioned to the right, nestled in the corner. This keeps things in line with the Fold is days past. However, the subtle changes come in when the tipster "reveals" the Pixel 11 Pro Fold's rear panel. Google may change its raised camera housing by widening it to fit the phone's LED flash and a microphone, per the report.

Additionally, the Pixel 11 Pro Fold's pill-shaped camera housing seems a little raised—at least, for the lenses. The 10 Pro Fold's lenses are flush to the housing; however, OnLeaks suggests these could be raised a bit, giving the housing a tiered look. Lastly, Google's putting thin on the docket for its future foldable. Supposedly, the Pixel 11 Pro Fold will be thinner than its would-be predecessor, down to 10.1mm from 10.8mm.

Early days

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Android Headlines) (Image credit: Android Headlines)

Pixel 11 Pro Fold rumors have been lighter than air, but a report last year suggested we might be in for a design change. Google's top executives were interviewed, and they confirmed that its Pixel designs could change in 2026 and 2027. What's been alleged for the Pixel 11 Pro Fold lines up with this (if it's true). However, the company also stated that it was more focused on its software and AI features within its Pixel line, rather than what's on the surface.

A more Pixel 11 Pro Fold-focused leak from January claims Google might've gotten its battery issues under control. Specifically, this leak talked about the foldable's battery repairability, which could see an improvement thanks to a "metal frame" that will hold its batteries, instead of the old glue. This was discovered in a patent, so take that with a grain of salt.

Android Central's Take

Google's foldable already has quite a sleek, cool design—in my opinion. Of course, we'd like to see some things change about it, just because it's a new phone coming out, so something has to be different, right? I feel that—though these are rumors—the changes look good for what they are. Shifting certain camera elements into the housing cleans up the space. When it comes to the thinner aspect, perhaps we should've expected that. Google's trying to keep pace with its competitors (think Samsung). I feel like that'll be fine, so long as Google doesn't sacrifice anything that makes its Fold worth it.