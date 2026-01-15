What you need to know

A leak claims to have found a Google patent that showcases an improved battery design for a future Pixel Fold.

This design would swap out the old, clunky glue for a "metal frame" that the battery would sit inside, as well as springs to help pin it down.

Rumors speculate this could be what Google chases for the Pixel 11 Pro Fold, but nothing is set in stone.

The Pixel 10 Pro Fold's durability was called into question last year when the phone exploded during a test.

The repairability of phones nowadays has become more important, but when it comes to foldables, like Google's Pixel Fold, things could be better.

In collaboration with xLeaks7, HyperTxt discovered a new Google patent that could indicate good news for the battery in its next foldable (via Android Headlines). According to the publication, Google's patent supposedly held details about a rework for how its battery is packaged in the device. Specifically, the company might chase a "removable battery" strategy, as opposed to one that's glued.

The publication, tipster collab discovered that Google could deploy "Shear stops." It was stated that this could "prevent the battery from sliding inside the smartphone frame."

The post claims that the patent went into more detail, stating that, since there's no glue, the Pixel 11 Pro Fold's battery could be slipped into a "metal battery frame." Early information purports that this is a chassis that the battery would sit inside, carrying the "electrical ground and adds strength." Moreover, Google could implement a spring-loaded mechanism.

These springs would help press the battery against the device's metal frame to ensure maximum connection.

The publication highlights this as a positive change, considering that glue can end up becoming a repairability nightmare over time. Take this with a grain of salt; there's no clear indication that this battery change will arrive for the Pixel 11 Pro Fold, as patents are never a true telltale sign.

Maybe it'll be better next time

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

A future Pixel Pro Fold with enhanced durability is probably in Google's best interest, especially after it failed Zach Nelson's (JerryRigEverything) test.