Google has proven it can make a compelling foldable, so where's the Pixel Flip?

Not everyone may be on board with foldable phones, but there's no denying that the form factor is here to stay. The foldable market has grown significantly over the years, with players emerging left and right and plenty of models to choose from. Google is already on its third foldable iteration with the rather impressive but iterative Pixel 10 Pro Fold, but it is still ignoring a rather important form factor: the flip phone.

Since using flip phones like the Motorola Razr and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip over the past few years, I've often said that Google needs to throw its own flip phone into the mix. Google apparently disagrees, and the company seems to have no interest in producing a flip phone, but I believe Pixel Flip could be a great complement to Google's smartphone lineup and leverage the growing popularity of the Pixel family in a few ways that would secure its success.

More options for everyone

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

One of the main reasons I want a Pixel Flip is that, despite the growing foldable smartphone market, options for flip phones are pretty slim. In North America, Motorola and Samsung are the only options, while Chinese OEMs offer more models overseas but are still overshadowed by book-style foldables. For example, the OPPO Find N3 Flip from 2023 was an impressive flip phone, but the company hasn't launched a follow-up since, even though it has produced two flagship book-style foldables in the past couple of years.

It's becoming clear that companies are much more focused on larger book-style foldables, and it's not hard to see why. Companies can make much more from these phones, due to their higher average selling price. This is likely why we see Google focusing on the larger form factor; it can get more money back from each unit sold.

Still, in North America, where there are only a few relevant names in the smartphone market, having more choice among the available players is a good thing. Not everyone is willing to spend $1,800 on a smartphone, and a Pixel Flip would allow Google to still sell a smartphone at a more accessible flagship price while providing a third major flip phone option from a popular brand, alongside the Razr and Galaxy Z Flip.

Google can leverage the growing popularity of the Razr and Pixel lineups

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

Quite a bit has changed in the few years since I last made the case for a Pixel Flip. Both Motorola and Google have become bigger players in the smartphone market, thanks to the Razr and Pixel.

According to Counterpoint Research, Motorola "emerged as one of the standout performers globally" in the foldable market during Q3 2025, after "expanding its foldable base through competitive pricing, strong channel partnerships and favorable product usability reviews." The company has seen impressive growth thanks to its successful marketing of the Razr series, which offers a range of price points and attractive discounts.