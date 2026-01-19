Motorola Razr Fold vs. Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold: A new competitor unfolds

Motorola Razr Fold A bold new entry We don't have the full details on the Razr Fold just yet but from what we've seen and experienced so far, it feels like a solid flagship book-style foldable that's sure to give the Pixel 10 Pro Fold stiff competition. Knowing Motorola's aggressive pricing stance, you should expect it cost quite a bit lower than Google's offering when it launches. Pros Thin and light design

Built really well

High-res rear cameras

Stylus support

Both colors and finishes feel premium

Will most likely have the flagship Qualcomm chip

Should be priced lower than 10 Pro Fold Cons Motorola isn't known for timely long-term software updates

Durability and battery life are still unknown

A durability breakthrough The Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold was the first foldable to have a proper IP68 rating, making it the pioneer in this respect. It sports a redesigned hinge, slimmer bezels, a faster Tensor G5 chip, and Pixelsnap Qi2 support for wireless magnetic charging. Pros Redesigned hinge assembly allows for 6.4-inch cover screen and more durability

IP68-certified against dust and water ingress

Full magnetic Qi2 support for chargers and accessories

Tensor G5 chip built on 3nm process improves speed and performance

Best software experience with day-one updates Cons Slower charging speeds

Probably thicker and heavier than the Moto

Pricey in many regions

Motorola easily had one of the best product launches at CES 2026, and while it might not have been the coolest CES tech, it was certainly an important one. Lenovo unveiled the new Motorola Razr Fold during its press conference, making it the first book-style foldable from the company. Up until now, the Razr line had only been flip phones, but it finally got its first true book-style foldable.

Although it won't be launching until later this year, we did get a chance to use the phone for a bit at CES, and our first impression of the Razr Fold is largely positive. This also means existing players now pose a big threat to Motorola's entry in this space, one of them being the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

Armed with an impressive design and some of the best software you'll find on any Android phone, can the Razr Fold be competitive enough to take it on? While we wait for Motorola to reveal the Razr Fold's complete specs, here's how it compares based on our hands-on experience.